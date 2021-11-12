Award-winning actress/singer/songwriter Laura Dreyfuss releases her debut EP Peaks via BMG. Produced by Michel Heyaca, Peaks is the sound of the multi-talented artist’s love of storytelling channeled into five irresistible pop songs with relatable themes of love, hope, and overcoming feelings of isolation tied to the pandemic.

Audiences have certainly seen Dreyfuss everywhere from the Tony® Award-winning Once and Broadway phenomenon Dear Evan Hansen to Glee,Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and NETFLIX’s The Politician. Now with the release of Peaks they’ll finally get to know the singer, songwriter, and actress like never before. Taking the reins, she presents her most unfiltered vision yet through engaging electronic-inflected indie pop anthems rooted in candid lyricism and uplifted by dynamic vocals.

Including three previously released tracks and two new cuts, the Peaks EP reflects Dreyfuss’ evolution as an artist. “This EP really represents how I’ve found my voice as an artist and a person. So much has changed in my life in the last few years and these songs act like little journal entries throughout,”confides Dreyfuss.

Listen to Peaks HERE

Peaks EP tracklisting:

Nose To Nose

Sidelines

Better Drugs

Be Great (feat. Jeremy Pope)

Pillow

In Dreyfuss’ latest single “Nose To Nose”, the song integrates acoustic strumming and handclaps into a warm electronic soundscape punctuated by shimmering keys and a guitar solo. Overwhelmed with a rush of happiness, she celebrates her three-year-old dog Banjo with playful lyrics about “tug-of-war” and “chasing you in circles just to kiss your face” before a heartfelt hook. “With ‘Nose To Nose’, I wanted to capture the purest form of love, and I felt like a fun way to express that was writing about my dog Banjo. She’s such a presence in my life,” says Dreyfuss. “The lyrics seem like they’re about a person though! Musically, it’s the joy of having this unconditional love from an innocent animal. It’s a celebration of that.”

The song “Pillow” explores heart-wrenching feelings of loneliness and the impact this has on one’s mental health. “‘Pillow’ is where my headspace was for most of 2020. I was trying to find comfort in what I could control in a very isolating environment,” says Dreyfuss. With sweeping acoustic guitars, tender piano elements and breathtakingly stunning vocals that build into a climatic crescendo of cinematic sounds, “Pillow” paints a vivid and relatable portrait of passion, hope, and longing. Further accentuating the tender narrative, the visuals for “Pillow” follow Dreyfuss throughout the course of the pandemic as she shares intimate memories cuddling with her boyfriend and dog, playing in the snow, and exploring the great beauty of nature while finding solace, connection and joy in the quiet moments that we often take for granted.

About Laura Dreyfuss:

Dreyfuss has quietly emerged as a rare multi-hyphenate whose undeniable presence on stage and on-screen belies identifiable vulnerability. Growing up, she learned piano and studied at Boston Conservatory. Establishing herself across theater and television, she went from a standout turn in Once to two years in Dear Evan Hansen. Along the way, she garnered various honors, including a 2018 GRAMMY® Award in the category of “Best Musical Theatre Album” for the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen and a Daytime Creative EMMY® Award in the category of “Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program” for “You Will Be Found” as performed on The Today Show.

CONNECT WITH LAURA DREYFUSS:

Website · Twitter · Facebook · YouTube · Instagram · TikTok · Spotify

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.