Singer-Songwriter Joss Stone Returns with “Never Forget My Love”

Bay Street Records has announced the new single from GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter Joss Stone. “Never Forget My Love” is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The track is joined by an official music video, streaming now at YouTube HERE.

Produced by Bay Street Records founder, award-winning musician, songwriter, producer, innovator, and Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, and co-written by Stewart and Stone, “Never Forget My Love” is the title track from Stone’s new album, due early 2022. The duo wrote every song for the new record on acoustic guitar at Bay Street Studios in the Bahamas and then recorded all the tracks at Nashville’s famed Blackbird Studio. The project marks Stone’s first full-length LP in more than five years as well as her first new music with Stewart in over a decade. As on their previous collaboration, 2011’s critically acclaimed LP1, backing comes from a top tier band of session all-stars including drummer Chad Cromwell, bassist Michael Rhodes, and guitarist Tom Bukovac.

On working with Dave, Joss commented, “Dave and I have been great friends for a very long time and we have worked together on various projects. He has this calm, quiet confidence that encourages you to tell your story. He is a breath of fresh air, very young at heart. And he always wants to lift you up.”

Additionally, describing her new music, Joss mentioned, “You know – think of Dusty Springfield, Burt Bacharach, Dionne Warwick – those kinds of classy, timeless songs. Think long gloves and a dress.”

“Joss and I have had many adventures around the world writing and recording and we have always enjoyed every minute. We are essentially best friends which makes it effortless. The music flows naturally between us. In the making of this album, ‘Never Forget My Love’, as usual we started off small, just the two of us writing with an acoustic guitar, but if you were to hear those simple phone recordings we are already singing and shouting out brass lines and string arrangements to each other and anyone listening would think we were crazy people. We have a secret musical language and it’s so special. I’m very proud of this album, in particular, as I think we’ve captured magic in this collection of songs recorded with amazing players and orchestral arrangements that could have been written in the sixties and that sound so familiar on first listen” says Stewart.

Stone will introduce “Never Forget My Love” and other new songs with a wide range of live concert performances, including a co-headline tour with Corinne Bailey Rae. For updates and more, please visit jossstone.com.

Joss Stone and Dave Stewart have long enjoyed a fruitful and diverse working partnership, encompassing a wide range of creative pursuits. Among their other upcoming collaborations will be The Time Traveler’s Wife, the eagerly anticipated new musical based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger featuring original music and lyrics by Stone and Stewart. For updates and additional information, please visit timetravellerswife.com.

With worldwide sales in excess of 15M albums, Joss Stone is without question among the most iconic soul singers of the modern era, a preternaturally gifted vocalist and songwriter whose remarkable career now spans two decades with no sign of slowing down. From a star-making BBC TV appearance at just 13 and 2003’s internationally acclaimed, chart-topping debut album, The Soul Sessions, to making history with 2004’s RIAA platinum certified Mind Body & Soul as the then-youngest female artist to top the UK Albums Chart, the Devon, England-based artist has crafted seven extraordinary solo albums, not to mention soundtrack hits, film and television appearances, and collaborations with a who’s who of music royalty like Mick Jagger, Jeff Beck, Nas, Raphael Saadiq, Sheila E, and many, many more.

Stone’s fifth album and first full-length collaboration with Dave Stewart, LP1, made a Top 10 debut on the overall Billboard 200 upon its July 2011 release – Stone’s third consecutive Top 10 album on the chart. LP1 “conjures the spirit of another supplanted smokey Brit songstress in the steamy South: Dusty in Memphis,” wrote Paste. “Where Stone stands out – as producer Dave Stewart realizes – is in her restraint…In a world where machined dance fodder, rap-deckled pop and lumbering rawk dominates, a genuine article of soul music – especially one where the thick bass, tumbling Wurlitzer and bright guitars set the tone – is a joyous noise, indeed.”

Stone and Stewart celebrated LP1 with a number of high profile TV appearances together, including electrifying performances on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, CBS’ The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the nationally syndicated Live! with Regis and Kelly.

LP1 was followed that same year by the arrival of SuperHeavy, the all-superstar combo comprising Stone, Stewart, Mick Jagger, Damian Marley, and A.R. Rahman. Co-produced by Stewart and Jagger, the group’s self-titled debut album was met by acclaim from Rolling Stone, which declared it to be “terrifically fun…the spirit is dazzling” in a four-starred rave review.

Stone’s seventh studio album and most-recent full-length release, 2015’s Water For Your Soul, saw her pushing her artistic boundaries to encompass diverse elements of world music influences. The acclaimed collection debuted at #1 on Billboard’s “Top Reggae Albums” chart and eventually proved the best-selling current reggae album of 2015, once again displaying Stone’s uniquely successful gift for bridging musical genres.

A show-stealing live performer from the very start, Stone embarked on her audacious Total World Tour in 2014, performing gigs and collaborating with local artists in over 200 countries. In addition, she also created The Joss Stone Foundation to work alongside a global network of charities and partners to provide solutions and deliver locally in cultures and communities around the world.

Among her many recent endeavors, Stone has created and hosts the original podcast series A Cuppa Happy, which saw her engaging in-depth conversations with a host of guests, from public intellectuals to pop culture figures like Dave Stewart, Shaggy, and Boy George, in an effort to discover the source and secret to happiness. A Cuppa Happy is available now at all leading podcast providers.

