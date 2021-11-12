Tears For Fears Announce The North American Leg of ‘The Tipping Point World Tour’

Iconic British duo, Tears For Fears, have announced the first leg of The Tipping Point World Tour in 2022, with Garbage as support. Kicking off in Cincinnati, OH on May 20th, the tour will see the band performing in over twenty cities across North America before capping off with their last show in Wantagh, NY on June 25th. The run will mark Tears For Fears first U.S. tour since 2017.

For the North American dates of The Tipping Point World Tour fans can sign up to access presale tickets via the band’s website HERE. Registration closes Tuesday, November 16, at 9:45 AM Local. The fan presale begins Tuesday, November 16, at 10 AM Local, and runs through Thursday, November 18, at 10 PM Local.

Citi is the official card of The Tipping Point World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 16 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 18 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

General on sale will go live on November 19th at 10 AM Local. Each ticket purchased for the Tears For Fears 2022 tour includes a digital download of the band’s new album, The Tipping Point.

Also, on sale from the band’s official store as of this Friday is an exclusive limited edition PINK vinyl version of The Tipping Point.

“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live,” said Curt Smith. “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years,” shared Roland Orzabal.

Tears For Fears have just announced the forthcoming release of their first new studio album in nearly two decades, THE TIPPING POINT. Arriving February 25th, 2022, via Concord Records, THE TIPPING POINT is a song cycle reflecting many of the personal and professional tipping points the pair — AND THE WORLD — have faced throughout the last several years. Pre-order the album HERE.

Alongside the announcement they’ve also released their first single and the title track, “The Tipping Point.” Written by Orzabal and guitarist, writer and producer Charlton Pettus and co-produced by the band, Sacha Skarbek, and Florian Reutter, the explosive yet intimate track is filled to the brim with emotion. Inspired by a personal tipping point in Orzabal’s own life, this song captures the grief of watching someone you love lose their long-standing battle with disease. The accompanying visual, directed by the famed Matt Mahurin (Joni Mitchell, U2, Metallica), depicts the subtle and poetic portrait of imbalance. Watch the video HERE.

Tears For Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the ‘80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Shout,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Mad World,” “Sowing The Seeds Of Love,” and “Woman In Chains” acknowledged as classics.

The Tipping Point is the band’s first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour and in 2017 released Rule The World, a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more. Earlier this month the band were honored with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.

The Tipping Point is the bold, beautiful and powerful sound of Tears For Fears finding themselves together, once again.

TEARS FOR FEARS – 2022 US TOUR DATES

Friday, May 20, 2022 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Levitt Pavilion – Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 – Concord Pavilion – Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater – Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 – Ruoff Music Center – Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – TD Pavilion at The Mann – Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 – P.N.C. Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY

ABOUT TEARS FOR FEARS

Tears For Fears – Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards) formed in Bath, England 1981. With 30 million albums sold worldwide, performing to countless sold-out audiences, and winning various awards, the band represent an inimitable intersection of pop palatability, clever and cognisant lyricism, guitar bombast, and new wave innovation. Their 1983 debut The Hurting yielded anthems such as “Mad World,” “Change,” and “Pale Shelter,” reaching RIAA Gold status in the United States. 1985’s Songs from the Big Chair became a watershed moment for the group and music at large. Boasting the signature BRIT Award-winning “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” “Head over Heels,” “Mothers Talk” and “I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording),” it went quintuple-platinum and captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200. Slant dubbed it one of, “The Best Albums of the 1980s,” it was featured in the book 1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die, and Consequence of Sound awarded it a rare A+ rating in a 20-year retrospective.1989’s Seeds of Love proved to be Orzabal and Smith’s last collaboration together until Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004, which rekindled the creative fire between them. The band engaged in a three-year touring whirlwind across North America, Japan, South Korea, Manila, and South America beginning in 2010.

2013 saw them return with their first recorded music in a decade: a cover of Arcade Fire’s “Ready to Start.” The band returned once more in 2017 with the Rule The World best of collection which once more catapulted the band back to the upper echelon of the UK album charts. The duo’s DNA remains embedded within three generations of artists on both subtle and overt levels. Quietly casting a shadow over rock, hip-hop, electronic dance music, indie, and beyond, Kanye West interpolated “Memories Fade” on “The Coldest Winter” from the seminal 808s & Heartbreak, The Weeknd infused “Pale Shelter” into Starboy’s “Secrets,” David Guetta sampled “Change” for “Always,” and Drake utilized “Ideas as Opiates” as the foundation for “Lust For Life,” while Ally Brooke Hernandez, Adam Lambert, and Gary Jules recorded popular covers of “Mad World” and Disturbed took on “Shout,” and that’s only to name a few. Lorde cut a haunting cover of “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” for the Soundtrack of the blockbuster The Hunger Games – Catching Fire, which Tears For Fears gleefully would use as intro music live and thus bring everything full circle.

Follow Tears For Fears:

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.