Ted Nugent Releases “Come and Take It” Track From Upcoming ‘Detroit Muscle’ Album

Motor City Madman Ted Nugent releases his brand new single “Come and Take It.” The song is a powerful, patriotic rock anthem that reminds Americans of our sacred 1rst and 2nd Amendment rights. Rights that Nugent promotes each and every day. “Come and Take It” is the first single from the upcoming album Detroit Muscle, which is slated for release this spring on April 29, 2022. The album is produced by Michael Lutz and Nugent.

When asked what inspired the new single, Nugent had this to say, “Being the all-time gonzo progenitor of love songs that I am, it is only fitting that I unleash the All-American defiant battle hymn from we the people to punks who dare tread on us. Do you feel the love! Come and take it at your own risk.”

Nugent is primed for the release of Detroit Muscle. He notes, “The mighty Motor City is forever globally known as the epicenter of the ultimate high energy soul-music firestorm, and everybody desperately needs a suckerpunch of Detroit Muscle now more than ever. Relax, it’s good for you.”

‘Detroit Muscle’ Track Listing: 1. Detroit Muscle 2. Come and Take It 3. Born in the Motor City 4. American Campfire 5. Drivin’ Blind 6. Just Leave Me Alone 7. Alaska 8. WinterSpring SummerFall 9. Leave the Lights On 10. Feedback GrindFire 11. Starspangled Banner Stream “Come and Take It” now on all digital platforms: https://orcd.co/comeandtakeit Pre-save Detroit Muscle here: https://orcd.co/tednugent Detroit Muscle is available for pre-order on CD, vinyl, and has special t-shirt bundles. To pre-order, visit: https://www.pavementmusic.com/campaign/ted-nugent/ Ted Nugent has carved a permanent place in rock & roll history, selling more than 40 million albums, performing more than 6,750 high-octane concerts, and continuing to set attendance records at venues around the globe. Cranking out hits like “Cat Scratch Fever,” “Great White Buffalo,” “Free for All,” “Fred Bear” and the iconic “Stranglehold,” he has garnered international acclaim. For all things Nuge, visit www.tednugent.com

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.