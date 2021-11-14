STARZ To Step Back In The Ring For Season 2 of Critically-Acclaimed Drama “Heels”

STARZ has officially green lit the second season of the critically-acclaimed drama “Heels.” The original series premiered worldwide to overwhelming critical acclaim and will begin production of season two in 2022.

“It’s clear from the critical and fan acclaim that the stories and characters from the Duffy Wrestling League have made a connection with audiences bringing a community that is not often found to premium TV,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ. “I’m excited for our amazing cast and executive producers to get back into the ring together for a second season.”

Mike O’Malley (“Shameless,” “Survivor’s Remorse”) will return for the second season as showrunner, executive producer and will reprise his role as “Charlie Gully” on the series written, created and executive produced by Michael Waldron (“Loki,” the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness). “Heels” stars Stephen Amell (“Arrow”) as Jack Spade, with Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games, “Vikings”) playing his younger brother, Ace. Peter Segal (Get Smart, 50 First Dates, Tommy Boy, “Shameless”), who directed several episodes in season one, also serves as executive producer.

“Heels” is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

The drama series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock.

Fan-favorites Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin and Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth have both been upped from recurring to series regular roles for Season 2.

Along with Waldron, O’Malley and Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn (Hell or High Water, White Boy Rick, The Dirt), Christopher Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley will also serve as executive producers. “Heels” is produced by Lionsgate TV for STARZ in association with Paramount Television Studios.

