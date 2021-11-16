Diamante Releases New Music Video For “Unlovable”

Undeniable rock chanteuse DIAMANTE has released her latest single and music video for “Unlovable”, taken from her sophomore album ‘American Dream’ (out via Anti-Heroine, DIAMANTE’s self-established independent record label). She has previously shared smash hits such as fan-favorites “Ghost Myself” and “Serves You Right”, the beautiful reimagination of Goo Goo Dolls classic “Iris” (featuring Breaking Benjamin), and most recently “I Love Myself For Hating You”.

Speaking on today’s release, DIAMANTE shares: “Unlovable is about my deepest insecurity, which is my fear that maybe I am too hard to love. Everyone at some point has been made to feel this way because it’s easy to believe (after many heartaches) that you yourself are the problem. It was written in the middle of lockdown when I wasn’t out on tour playing shows every night, and I was finally forced to sit with myself and feel every emotion/memory I had been suppressing… and my fear of being unlovable was definitely a haunting feeling.”

ABOUT DIAMANTE

With iridescent sapphire hair, a show-stopping voice, runway-ready fashion swagger, and an empowering message, the Boston-raised and Los Angeles-based Mexican-Italian-American siren brings a new (and blue) fire to rock and alternative music.

Diamante spent her teenage years cutting her teeth at local gigs on the Sunset Strip to become the powerhouse performer she is today. A disciple of both P!nk and Guns N’ Roses who doesn’t fall into rockstar excess or even sport tattoos, she devoted every waking minute to honing a signature “hard rock sound with a modern alternative edge.” This unique and undeniable approach caught the attention of Better Noise Music who signed her in 2015. She hit the studio with super producer Howard Benson [My Chemical Romance, Halestorm, Kelly Clarkson] to record what would become her full-length debut, ‘Coming In Hot’. With the release of her first album, Diamante undeniably stormed the scene in 2018 with a #1 song at rock radio (her collaboration of “Hear Me Now” with Bad Wolves), along with a top 15 song with her own single “Haunted”.

Now three years later, and after extensive touring with bands like Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Chevelle, and Shinedown… Diamante is in full force shining brighter than ever before. In 2019, Diamante reunited with Howard Benson along with Neil Sanderson of Judge & Jury as an independent artist to make her sophomore album, ‘American Dream’. Diamante capitalized on her newfound ultimate creative freedom and independence by being her own CEO throughout every facet of the album process. On working with Benson and Sanderson, Diamante praises that they were instrumental in “bringing my stories to life and pushing me to embrace my vulnerabilities”.

‘American Dream’ shows exponential growth from ‘Coming In Hot’ sonically and in its raw authenticity, proving now more than ever that Diamante’s fearlessness to bare her soul in her music is what truly sets her apart.

