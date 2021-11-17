Sink Your Teeth Into Scream Factory’s ‘The Vampire Lovers’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray This December!

On December 21, 2021, SCREAM FACTORY™ will unleash the entertaining Hammer classic THE VAMPIRE LOVERS Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™, featuring an new 4K scan, audio commentary with film historians, a bountiful of new featurettes, and more!

A diabolical female vampire ravages the young girls and other townsfolk of a peaceful hamlet in eighteenth century Europe in revenge for the killing of her fellow vampires years earlier. A rousing hunt for the vampiress ensues as a group of men follow her bloody trail of terror through the countryside. Adapted from J. Sheridan Le Fanu’s novella Carmilla, THE VAMPIRE LOVERS stars Ingrid Pitt (Countess Dracula), Madeline Smith (Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell) and Peter Cushing (Horror Of Dracula, The Curse Of Frankenstein).

THE VAMPIRE LOVERS Collector’s Edition

Bonus Features

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historian/Author Dr. Steve Haberman And Film Historian/Filmmaker Constantine Nasr

NEW The Rapture Of Cruelty: Carmilla In Classic Cinema – An Audio Essay Read By Actress Madeline Smith

NEW To Love A Vampire – An Introduction By Actress Madeline Smith

NEW Carnal Crimson – Film Historian/Author Kim Newman On The Carmilla Legend

NEW Fangs For The Memories – Film Historian/Author Jonathan Rigby Remembers THE VAMPIRE LOVERS

Audio Commentary With Director Roy Ward Baker, Actress Ingrid Pitt, And Screenwriter Tudor Gates

Audio Commentary With Film Historians Marcus Hearn And Jonathan Rigby

Feminine Fantastique – Resurrecting THE VAMPIRE LOVERS

New Blood: Hammer Enters The 70s – Film Historians Discuss Hammer Films During The 70s

Madeline Smith: Vampire Lover – An Interview With Actress Madeline Smith

Reading Of Carmilla By Actress Ingrid Pitt

Deleted Shot Of The Opening Beheading

Trailers From Hell: Mick Garris On THE VAMPIRE LOVERS

Theatrical Trailer

Radio Spots

Photo Galleries – Movie Stills, Behind-The-Scenes Stills, Posters, And Lobby Cards

