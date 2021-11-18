Cole Bradley Releases Video For Feel-Good Anthem “Party Don’t Start”

Nashville-based Country artist Cole Bradley has released the music video for his track “Party Don’t Start,” which premiered exclusively on Sounds Like Nashville. The feel-good anthem was written with Anthony Billups during their first-ever writing session.

To spice things up, even more, Bradley enlisted NHL players Jake Bean (Columbus Blue Jackets), Cale Fleury (Seattle Kraken), and Max Crozier (Tampa Bay Lightning) to participate in the making of the video. “If I learned anything from this video, it is that hockey players make great extras when it comes to filming country music videos,” says Bradley.

The visual was filmed over 11 hours in the midst of rainfall, windstorms, and heavy smoke from a nearby forest fire. Director and videographer Oliver Banyard brought a house party to life, despite the poor weather conditions.

“Party Don’t Start” is a follow-up track to “Since College“, which came out last month. Bradley says both songs represent what is coming next for him musically, as well as offer an escape for listeners.

“After the year we’ve had, we could all use an escape whether it’s a night out with friends or a little vacation with a new party song,” he says. “As an artist, my goal since day one is for someone to hear a song, bring back a special memory, and maybe help them take a break from reality. This song is a party anthem, and the goal is that the listener can kick-back, have a drink or two while letting the up-tempo groove and crazy lyrics put them in a good mood.”

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.