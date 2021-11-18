Corey Feldman Announces Long-Awaited ‘Love Left 2.1’ Box Set Celebrating 35 Years of Music!

Pop culture icon Corey Feldman has announced an all-new box set titled Love Left 2.1, a celebration of the early years of his music career (1986-1994). Showcased throughout four CDs, two DVDs, and more, the stunning box set features unreleased music, a remixed and remastered version of his debut album Love Left, and Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love, a sequel to his debut album and his first full length studio album of all new music in six years.

Available for pre-orders on Monday, November 22nd, the box set will be officially released just in time for the holidays on December 11th. In celebration of the 30thanniversary of his debut album Love Left, this compilation will only be available in physical formats and will not be released digitally.

The highly anticipated Love Left 2.1 Box Set box set is now available for pre-order! — Visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

Featuring musical guests Michael Damian, Lita Ford, Don Dokken, Mickey Thomas (Starship), Hunt Sales, Roberta Freeman (Pink Floyd), Curtis Young, and BLAZAR, the included DVDs contain unreleased home videos, film clips, and rare photos of Feldman alongside Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses), Drew Barrymore, Corey Haim, Michael Jackson, Alfonso Ribiero, Wil Wheaton, Nicole Eggert, John Preston, Rick Springfield, Rain Pryor, Sean “Hollywood” Hamilton, and many more. This box set is a must-have for all Corey “Feldfans”.

“I am thrilled and elated to finally share this long-lost treasure trove of music and videos from my earliest memories performing on stage, including some of the songs that eventually became cult classics through the film soundtracks I had the pleasure of working on,” said Feldman. “I think this is a unique collection that any lifelong fan would not want to miss out on. What a cool present to open up on Christmas morning!”

The Love Left 2.1 Box Set features an original design heart shaped box illustrated by Howard Teman (who did the original Love Left album art) and graphic designed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Mark London. In addition, it has brand new, state-of-the-art hologram introduction by Corey that magically appears on top of each box (viewable by a QR-code accessed by your cell phone).

The Love Left 2.1 Box Set includes:

Four (4) CDs featuring over 60 songs Disc 1: Love Left 2.1 – 2021 Remix & Remaster of Love Left from the original 2-inch tapes and meticulously converted to digital by rock legend Don Dokken Disc 2: Love Left 2.1 (instrumental) – “Coreyoke Cabaret” giving fans a chance to dance and sing along with all their favorite Corey classics Disc 3: The Love Lost Tapes – Rarities & Unreleased material from 1986-94. 19 mind-blowing originals, demos, rehearsals, live performances, and never released songs including every song that became part of his early feature film soundtracks released for the very first time on CD Disc 4: Love Left 2: Arm Me with Love – A brand new album featuring 18 songs serving as the long-awaited sequel to his debut album Love Left. New singles include: “Rockin Revolution” “Feeling Funky (NUMIX)” “U R Free” “Dream A Little Dream 30 (ft. Mickey Thomas)” “Comeback King (ft. Curtis Young)”



Four hours of unreleased video footage on two DVDs including:

DVD 1: Brand-new full-length documentary directed by “Super Feldfan” Jake Perry titled Corey Feldman – Artist: The Man Behind the Love. The documentary Features the making of Love Left and an in-depth look at Corey’s early music career with over 20 interviews with artists Don Dokken, Michael Damian, Mickey Thomas, and more who were a part of the creation of the box set, alongside never-before seen footage. Bonus featurette titled Love Left on the Cutting Room Floor 10 new “Coreyoke Cabaret” lyric videos so fans can sign along

Brand-new full-length documentary directed by “Super Feldfan” Jake Perry titled Corey Feldman – Artist: The Man Behind the Love. The documentary Features the making of Love Left and an in-depth look at Corey’s early music career with over 20 interviews with artists Don Dokken, Michael Damian, Mickey Thomas, and more who were a part of the creation of the box set, alongside never-before seen footage. DVD 2: Video scrapbook featuring unreleased videos, home movies, and unseen and rare concert footage including: Corey’s first recording and debut music video for “Runaway” Full 30 min concert from 1989 featuring a rare on-stage appearance by Corey Haim Corey’s first award show performance on Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards, presented in HD with a Stereo mix Corey’s full appearance on Canada’s Much Music with the Electric Circus performance of his never released single “Honesty” which remains a viral sensation on YouTube Never released interview with Jason Robards on the set of “Dream A Little Dream”

Video scrapbook featuring unreleased videos, home movies, and unseen and rare concert footage including: 50-page full color “Teen” magazine (22 Magazine) with lyrics for all songs, never before seen photos, and a personalized forward and hidden messages from Corey

A double-sided pull-out poster of Corey, with two new exclusive looks

A pair of customized “Classic Corey Style” wayfarer sunglasses

Three stickers

Two heart shaped guitar picks

One VIP All Access Backstage Pass from Corey’s sold out 2017 “Corey’s Heavenly Tour”

For more information, please visit www.coreyfeldman.net.

