‘DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season’ Set To Land On Blu-ray In February 2022!

It’s time to suit up and get ready to face the darkness with the release of DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season on Blu-ray and DVD on February 8, 2022 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Prepare to shine with an exhilarating ride with all 13 episodes from the second season plus a featurette, and gag reel.

DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP ($29.98 in Canada) for the DVD and $29.98 SRP ($39.99 in Canada) for the Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy (US Only). DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

DC’s Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and her stepfather Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) as she leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s very first Super Hero team, the Justice Society of America. In the thrilling second season, Courtney and her friends take on one of the most frightening adversaries in DC’s mythology – the dark entity of corruption known as Eclipso (Nick Tarabay).

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, DC’s Stargirl: The Complete Second Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 13 episodes from the second season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

DC’s Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger (Bella & the Bulldogs, All Night), Yvette Monreal (Rambo: Last Blood, Faking It), Anjelika Washington (Tall Girl, Young Sheldon), Cameron Gellman (Heathers, 20th Century Women), Trae Romano (Robbie, 555), Hunter Sansone (Safety), Meg DeLacy (The Fosters) and Nick Tarabay (Spartacus), with Amy Smart (Just Friends, The Butterfly Effect) and Luke Wilson (Old School, Roadies). Jonathan Cake (Chuck) has a recurring role as Richard Swift aka The Shade.

Based on the DC characters and created for television by Geoff Johns, DC’s Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Geoff Johns (Titans, Wonder Woman), Greg Berlanti (Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl), and Sarah Schechter (Riverdale, All American, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) serving as executive producers.

BLU-RAY AND DVD FEATURES:

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Never Alone: Heroes and Allies

13 ONE-HOUR EPISODES:

Summer School: Chapter One Summer School: Chapter Two Summer School: Chapter Three Summer School: Chapter Four Summer School: Chapter Five Summer School: Chapter Six Summer School: Chapter Seven Summer School: Chapter Eight Summer School: Chapter Nine Summer School: Chapter Ten Summer School: Chapter Eleven Summer School: Chapter Twelve Summer School: Chapter Thirteen

