“Fast Foodies” Returns For Mouthwatering Second Season In January On truTV!

truTV is cooking up savory guilty pleasure eats for the second season of the hit cooking reality series, “Fast Foodies,” returning on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The 12-episode season brings a raucous slew of fresh celebrity guests with fast food cravings, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) Nikki Glaser (“ FBOY ISLAND”), Reggie Watts (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”), Chris Jericho (“AEW”), Natasha Leggero (“The Honeymoon Stand Up Special”), Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”), Baron Davis and more. Check out the Season 2 teaser trailer below!

In “Fast Foodies,” “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

The inaugural season reached over 20 million viewers across linear and digital platform to date and featured Joel McHale (“Community”), James Van Der Beek (“Bad Hair”), Andy Richter (“Conan”), Amanda Seales (“Insecure”), Ron Funches (“Top Secret Videos”), Charlotte McKinney (“Fantasy Island”), Kevin Heffernan & Steve Lemme (“Tacoma FD”), Fortune Feimster (“Sweet & Salty”), GaTa (“Dave”), and Bobby Lee (“Splitting Up Together”).

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “Fast Foodies” is produced by Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker. Rucker also serves as showrunner.

Fast Foodies returns 10PM on Thursday, January 27 on truTV.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.