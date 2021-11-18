Jerry Cantrell Announces ‘An Evening With Jerry Cantrell’ December Streaming Event Via Moment House

Iconic singer, songwriter, guitarist, and Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell has announced, “AN EVENING WITH JERRY CANTRELL” presented by Moment House. The stream will be an intimate performance recorded live from Los Angeles this evening.

The sold out performance will include a six song set, storytelling, and a Q&A hosted by renowned and beloved actor/comedian, Jeff Garlin.

The stream will be a ticketed event on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 6:00 PM PT/ 9:00 PM ET in the United States. Tickets are $12 pre-order and $15 day of show. Ticket holders will be able to stream the event for 24 hours.

The performance is a selection of songs from Jerry’s recently released LP, Brighten. Many of the musicians featured on the record will perform with Jerry including Tyler Bates [300, John Wick], Greg Puciato [Dillinger Escape Plan], Gil Sharone [Dillinger Escape Plan], George Adrian, Vincent Jones and Michael Rozon.

Brighten has received praise from critics including SPIN who said: ??”…It’s an eclectic record fueled by a mix of acoustic and electric instruments that Cantrell used to extrapolate on themes like doubt, resiliency, and moving on from the past. Needless to say, it’s easily the most upbeat-sounding album in his lengthy discography. That’s just fine by him.”

American Songwriter said, “A masterful collection of nine new songs exhibiting all the different sides of his inimitable songwriting sensibilities—including some new ones—the album constitutes some of Cantrell’s finest output to date.”

Brighten is Jerry’s first project without Alice In Chains in 19 years. Co-produced with film composer Tyler Bates, and Paul Fig [long-time Engineer], the LP got its beginnings just before the pandemic hit. They welcomed a dynamic cast of supporting players including Duff McKagan [Guns N’ Roses, Loaded] on select bass tracks, Greg Puciato contributing to backing vocals and drummers Gil Sharone and Abe Laboriel, Jr. [Paul McCartney]. Joe Barresi [Tool, Queens of the Stone Age] handled the mixing of Brighten.

Jerry has also announced a US tour that will bring him to cities such as New York, LA, Chicago, Boston, Nashville and Vegas among many other cities. See tour dates below.

‘Brighten’ Track List

1. Atone

2. Brighten

3. Prism of Doubt

4. Black Hearts and Evil Done

5. Siren Song

6. Had To Know

7. Nobody Breaks You

8. Dismembered

9. Goodbye

ABOUT JERRY CANTRELL

Beyond the instantly identifiable riffs and equally recognizable vocals, Jerry Cantrell will always be known as a songwriter, first and foremost. Those songs comprise his influential catalog as co-founder, vocalist, and lead guitarist of the iconic Alice In Chains and as a solo artist whose music resounds across culture. He penned two acclaimed solo albums—Boggy Depot [1998] and Degradation Trip Volumes 1 & 2 [2002]—and appeared on chart-topping records by everyone from Metallica and Deftones to Ozzy Osbourne. His music can be heard in the films of Academy® Award winner Cameron Crowe and Judd Apatow in addition to blockbuster franchises such as John Wick and Spider-Man. Throughout his career, he’s garnered eleven GRAMMY® Award nominations, logged multiple #1 hits at radio, sold north of 30 million records, and received the 2020 Museum of Pop Culture Founders Award as part of Alice In Chains. Not to mention, Guitar World cited him as one of the “100 Greatest Guitar Players of All Time.”Additionally, he received the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares in addition to supporting numerous charities over the years. However, he continues to put the songs first on his third full-length solo offering, Brighten. Led by the single “Atone,” and now “Brighten”, these tunes are a worthy addition to Cantrell’s repertoire and the larger American rock ‘n’ roll songbook.

