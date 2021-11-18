RENO 911! THE HUNT FOR QANON — Teaser Trailer Revealed; Premiere Set For December 23rd!

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios today announced the new special RENO 911! THE HUNT FOR QANON will premiere Thursday, Dec. 23 exclusively on the service. In addition, Paramount+ released a teaser trailer and teaser art for the upcoming special.

On a mission to track down the one and only Q, the one behind all QAnon conspiracies, RENO 911! THE HUNT FOR QANON follows the deputies from the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they get stuck at a QAnon convention at sea, ultimately escaping only to discover that they’ve landed at Jeffrey Epstein’s old island.

The special will feature the original Emmy®-nominated “Reno 911!” cast, including Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts.

Executive producers for the special include Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Niecy Nash, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, John Landgraf, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, Danny Devito, Peter Principato, Christian Hoffman and David Lincoln, along with producers Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts. Robert Ben Garant is the director of the special.

