Saint Asonia Release Cover of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights”

Hard rock band Saint Asonia, featuring former Three Days Grace frontman Adam Gontier and Staind guitarist/founding member Mike Mushok, have dropped a new song and it’s totally unexpected yet makes complete sense. The band has shared its cover of The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights.”

Listen to Saint Asonia put their thoroughly unique spin on the hit song here.

It’s like a mashup of both artist’s sounds and it finds Saint Asonia fearlessly trying new things, while putting their distinct stamp on the track, making it their own.

“It’s always interesting deciding on a song to cover,” muses Gontier about how the band arrived at the decision to cover an R&B/pop artist. “In this case, I just wanted to do something that people wouldn’t necessarily expect. I mean, any way you look at it, ‘Blinding Lights’ is a GREAT song. It was fun to give it our flavor, and add our style to it. Also, both we and The Weeknd are Canadian, specifically from the Toronto area, so that made it even sweeter. We’re all pumped with how it turned out. It hits hard.”

Saint Asonia, who released their sophomore effort Flawed Design on Spinefarm Records in 2019, continue to work on new music, set to arrive in 2022.

