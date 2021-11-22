Denis Villeneuve’s ‘DUNE’ To Receive 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Release On January 11, 2022

Embark on a mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey when Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ “Dune” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on December 3. The critically acclaimed film, which has garnered more than $350 million at the global box office, was directed by two-time Academy Award nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049”) from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, based on the seminal bestselling novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert.

“Dune” stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name,” “Little Women”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Doctor Sleep,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”), Oscar Isaac (the “Star Wars” franchise), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Milk,” “Avengers: Infinity War”), Stellan Skarsgård (TV’s “Chernobyl,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, “Avengers: Endgame”), Stephen McKinley Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” TV’s “Euphoria”), Chang Chen (“Mr. Long,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”), David Dastmalchian (“Blade Runner 2049,” “The Dark Knight”), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” TV’s “Sex Education”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), with Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men, “Skyfall”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on January 11.

The film was produced by Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter and Joe Caracciolo, Jr., with Tanya Lapointe, Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert executive producing.

On December 3, “Dune ” will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home for $29.99 and for 48-hour rental via PVOD for $24.99 SRP on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

On January 11, "Dune" will be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD. "Dune" will also continue to be available to own in high definition and standard definition from participating digital retailers.

“Dune” will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

SYNOPSIS: “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

4K, BLU-RAY & DVD ELEMENTS

“Dune” 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

The Royal Houses

Filmbooks: House Atreides

Filmbooks: House Harkonnen

Filmbooks: The Fremen

Filmbooks: The Spice MelangeInside Dune: The Training Room

Inside Dune: The Spice Harvester

Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle

Building the Ancient Future

My Desert, My Dune

Constructing the Ornithopters

Designing the Sandworm

Beware the Baron

Wardrobe from Another World

A New Soundscape

“Dune” DVD contains the following special features:

The Royal Houses

