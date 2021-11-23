Metal Legends JUDAS PRIEST Announce ‘Screaming for Vengeance’ Graphic Novel

Z2 Comics has announced that they will join forces with one of the biggest acts in the heavy metal history, JUDAS PRIEST, for an original graphic novel to be released in 2022. This new work of art will arrive in time for the anniversary of the band’s highest selling album of all time, the indisputable classic: Screaming for Vengeance.

Pre-Orders for this awesome release are available now – PRESS HERE!

Teaming with writers Rantz Hoseley (Comic Book Tattoo, the Heroin Diaries) and Neil Kleid (Savor), and artist Christopher Mitten (Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.), the multi-platinum selling Metal Gods bestow upon their generations of fans their first-ever graphic novel!

500 years from now, a ring of cities orbit high above the surface of a dead world, controlled by a ruling elite that maintains power through manipulation and brutality. When a naïve engineer inadvertently threatens the status quo with his vital scientific discovery… A BLOODSTONE… he is betrayed by those he trusted and cast out to the broken planet below. In the wreckage and desolation of a broken world where every day is a battle for survival, he must choose between accepting his new life in exile…or SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE.

“I cannot overstate what an inspiration Judas Priest has been to me, personally.” said Hoseley. “I was already a fan of the band, when Screaming for Vengeance was released, but no one was ready for the impact it had. That incredible cover art? Those songs? That album became my daily soundtrack and creative fuel, to the point where I wore the cassette out in my car. To be able to contribute to a project inspired by these songs that mean so much to me? Well, that is an honor and a responsibility I take very seriously.”

To further celebrate the creative legacy of this monumental album and landmark anniversary, the graphic novel includes an extensive interview with original cover artist Doug Johnson in which he discusses the process of creating the award-winning album cover design, and the origin of the metallic bird of prey, now known as “The Hellion.” Additionally, as part of the expansion of Z2’s product offerings, newly appointed Z2 Vice President of Collectibles and Aggronautix founder Clint Weiler has designed a detailed Hellion statue, with working “electric eyes” in celebration of both the original album design, and the dramatic conclusion of the story in the SCREAMING FOR VENGEANCE graphic novel”

Certified double platinum in the United States, Screaming for Vengeance was released in July of 1982, and marked the beginning of the band’s success in North America, transcending the “new wave of British heavy metal” sound they had come to define, and moving them into the mainstream despite a heavier-than-ever sound. The album’s first single “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” would prove to be one of the biggest hard rock hits in history and continues to inspire fists in the air around the world to this day. The album was ranked #3 on Rolling Stone’s 2017 list of “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time,” and is celebrated throughout the world as one of the genre’s most defining moments, ushering in the success of heavy music in the 1980s up through today.

Judas Priest: Screaming for Vengeance will be released in both softcover and hardcover formats in finer bookstores, comic shops and record stores everywhere in July 2022, with special limited deluxe and super deluxe versions featuring an exclusive anniversary vinyl LP, prints and more available to preorder now exclusively through the Z2 website.

About Judas Priest

There are few heavy metal bands that have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during their 50-year career. Their presence and influence remains at an all-time high as evidenced by 2018’s ‘Firepower’ being the highest charting album of their career, a 2010 Grammy Award win for ‘Best Metal Performance’, plus being a 2006 VH1 Rock Honors recipient. Poised now to celebrate that illustrious career as they enter their 50th year in the industry – 2020 will see the band embark on an epic 50thanniversary tour in celebration. Judas Priest originally formed in 1969 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing and Ian Hill would be the nucleus of musicians (along with several different drummers over the years) that would go on to change the face of heavy metal. The current line up which changed in 2011 consists of Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill, Richie Faulkner and Scott Travis – Priest also received a second Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination in 2019, with 2020 serving as the 40th anniversary of ‘British Steel’ and the 30th anniversary of ‘Painkiller.’ But most importantly, 2020 is the band’s 50th anniversary and they are planning a major tour for the world to celebrate this remarkable band’s 50 YEARS OF HEAVY METAL!!

About Z2:

Recently dubbed the “hottest brand in music” by Forbes, Z2 has quickly become the premier destination for authentic graphic novels and collectibles, created in partnership with top-tier artists, musicians and pop-culture icons. Distributed globally via Simon & Schuster, Z2 has produced 50+ unique graphic novel properties, collaborating with Gorillaz, Blondie, Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, Balmain, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Jason Derulo, The Grateful Dead, Machine Gun Kelly, Sublime, Beethoven, RZA, Mötley Crüe, Vince Staples, Cheech & Chong, The Doors, Anthrax, Public Enemy, Ronnie James Dio, King Diamond, All Time Low, Ivan Moody, Yungblud, Cypress Hill, Babymetal, Major Lazer, RZA, Alter Bridge, Sturgill Simpson, Poppy, John Lee Hooker and Charlie “Bird” Parker.

