Peacock Unveils Teaser Trailer For ‘Bel-Air’ — A Dramatic Reboot of Iconic ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Series

Peacock has unveiled the first teaser for their upcoming series Bel-Air, the drama reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which is headed your way in 2022.

Helmed by co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, Jabari Banks will play the iconic role of Will. The cast will also feature Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

Official Synopsis: Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air?is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from?the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision,?Bel-Air?will?dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were?impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.

