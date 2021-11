Goo Goo Dolls Announce Additional Dates For Summer 2022 North American Tour

Four-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced fifteen additional dates for their Summer 2022 North American tour. Set to kick off on July 15, 2022 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, ID, the nationwide tour will see the band performing at notable outdoor venues next summer, including newly-announced stops in Portland, OR, Santa Barbara, CA, Pittsburgh, PA and more.

Blue October will provide support for the entire run and tickets for the new dates will be available beginning this Friday, December 3rd. For more information visit the band’s website here.

The band has also announced today that they will be partnering with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence. Fans can visit JoeTorre.org/GooGooDolls throughout the tour for exciting opportunities to join the Goo Goo Dolls in supporting Safe At Home.

This announcement comes off the heels of the release of the deluxe version of their first-ever Christmas album, It’s Christmas All Over. Released on November 5th via Warner Records, the twelve-song LP, features the brand new original track “One Last Song About Christmas” and a never-before-heard cover of “I’ve Got My Love To Keep Me Warm,” a holiday staple that was made famous by Dean Martin. Stream It’s Christmas All Over [Deluxe Edition] via all digital streaming platforms now HERE. Earlier this year, the band released a brand new compilation album, Rarities, a retrospective collection of 20 songs spanning more than a decade of their career. Containing songs that span 1995 to 2007, Rarities explores a prolific period during which the band released several chart-topping hits, ascended to mainstream stardom and cemented their footing as one of the most influential rock bands in recent memory. The double LP features numerous tracks never before released on digital streaming platforms or any physical format, including b-sides, live songs, acoustic renditions, radio performances, international releases and additional non-album tracks. The band is currently in the studio recording their highly anticipated thirteenth LP. GOO GOO DOLLS – SUMMER 2022 TOUR DATES

July 15, 2022 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 16, 2022 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

July 18, 2022 – Bonner, MT – Kettlehouse Amphitheatre*

July 22, 2022 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino*

July 24, 2022 – Portland, OR – Edgefield*

July 26, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 27, 2022 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

July 30, 2022 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

August 1, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

August 3, 2022 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights

August 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 5, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 7, 2022 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

August 10, 2022 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 12, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

August 13, 2022 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

August 14, 2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2022 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19, 2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 20, 2022 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater*

August 21, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts

August 23, 2022 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheatre

August 24, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

August 26, 2022 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

August 28, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 30, 2022 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

August 31, 2022 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 2, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

September 3, 2022 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl*

September 4, 2022 – Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater*

September 12, 2022 – Waite Park, MN – The Ledge Amphitheater*

September 13, 2022 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre*

September 17, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Zoo Amphitheatre*

September 18, 2022 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion*^

September 20, 2022 – Doswell, VA – After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park*

September 21, 2022 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater*

September 22, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

September 24, 2022 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center * NEWLY ADDED DATES

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS:

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dollsquietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits—”the most of any artist.” As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Boxes attracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious “Hal David Starlight Award” in 2008 as well. Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]—igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. In fall 2021, the band began a new chapter with the release of their first-ever holiday record It’s Christmas All Over. With over 30 years together as a group, over 15 million albums sold, and 16 number one and Top 10 hits, Goo Goo Dolls remain at the top of their game and in a league of their own among rock bands.

