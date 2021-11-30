HBO Max Debuts Trailer For Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman’s Stop-Motion Extravaganza ‘SANTA INC.’

HBO Max has released the official trailer for their upcoming Max Original adult stop-motion animated series SANTA INC. from Lionsgate Television and Point Grey Pictures. In this series from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, an intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it.

The all-star cast includes Sarah Silverman, Seth Rogen, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford and Joel Kim Booster.

All eight episodes of the series debuts THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2.

