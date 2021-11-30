‘Requiem For A Dream’ 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook — Best Buy Exclusive Release Set For January!

One of the most powerful psychological films ever made, Requiem For A Dream arrives January 18th on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Pre-Orders for the release are now available — PRESS HERE.

From Academy Award®-nominated director Darren Aronofsky (2010, Best Director, Black Swan), the critically acclaimed film features cinematography by two-time Academy Award® nominee Matthew Libatique (2010, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Black Swan; 2018, Best Achievement in Cinematography, A Star is Born), music by Golden Globe nominee Clint Mansell (2006, Best Original Score, The Fountain), and stars Academy Award® winners Ellen Burstyn (1974, Best Actress, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore), Jared Leto (2013, Best Supporting Actor, Dallas Buyers Club), and Jennifer Connelly (2001, Best Supporting Actress, A Beautiful Mind), as well as Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie franchise, White Chicks). Featuring all new artwork from Vance Kelly, Requiem For A Dream will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ Steelbook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Darren Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream – with a screenplay by Aronofsky and Hubert Selby Jr., based on Selby’s novel – stars Oscar® winners* Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, and Ellen Burstyn, along with Marlon Wayans, in a hypnotic film about four people pursuing their visions of happiness. Even as everything begins to fall apart, they refuse to let go, plummeting with their dreams into a nightmarish, gut-wrenching freefall.

4K ULTRA HD SPECIAL FEATURES

“On Set: 1999” Featurette

“Transcendent Moments: The Score of Requiem for a Dream” Featurette

“Ellen Burstyn on Requiem for a Dream” Featurette

“Through Their Eyes: Revisiting Requiem for a Dream” Featurette

