Saturday Morning All Star Hits! — Netflix Unleashes Official Trailer For Kyle Mooney’s Wild New Hybrid Series!

Netflix has released the official trailer for their captivating new series, Saturday Morning All Star Hits! A mix of live action and animation, the show stars Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as both Skip and Treybor, twin brothers who serve as hosts of a mock TV special. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, the duo takes us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience. Mooney created the series along with Ben Jones, the creative director at Bento Box, the animation studio behind shows such as Bob’s Burgers and Central Park. Consisting of eight episodes, ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!‘ promises to be a wild ride!

All eight episodes of “Saturday Morning All Star Hits!” hit Netflix on December 10th, 2021.

