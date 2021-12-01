IRON MAIDEN To Return To North America With ‘The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’

Metal legends IRON MAIDEN will triumphantly return to North America in 2022 to bring The Legacy Of The Beast World Tour to yet more cities, many of which the band has not performed in for many years. The show has already been seen by almost two million people across the globe, being hailed by fans and media alike as the most extravagant and visually spectacular performance of the band’s career to date, with a decades-spanning set list of fan favorites. The 2022 tour produced by Live Nation will also include some songs from their new studio album Senjutsu being played live for the first time.

Very Special Guests on the 2022 dates will be Trivium on all dates between El Paso and Spokane, and then Within Temptation on all dates from Sioux Falls to Tampa.

Registration for first access to tickets is open now HERE via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 10:00PM ET on December 5th. Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, December 8th at 10am local. As always there will be an exclusive pre-sale for IRON MAIDEN fan club members beginning Tuesday, December 7th at 10am local. All presales end Thursday, December 9th at 10pm local.

Any remaining tickets will go on sale on December 10th at 10am local time.

Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood comments, “Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium tour for The Legacy Of The Beast, and the new show will be even more spectacular so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we decided to take it back to our fans in North America too, but in cities or venues we didn’t play in 2019, including some we haven’t visited in many years like El Paso, Spokane, Sioux Falls, Columbus, Hamilton, Ottawa and Greensboro.

We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of Legacy Of The Beast even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the “hits” and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest – but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding.”

Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson adds, “We’re really looking forward to our return to North America so we can bring The Legacy Of The Beast show to places we didn’t get to in 2019 and to other cities we’ve not played for many years. I’m really excited about the new additions and changes to the stage production and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got planned. The whole band has really enjoyed the Legacy Tour and now we just can’t wait get back out on the road to play live, have fun and see everyone again!”

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour production and set list is inspired by Maiden’s award-winning free to play mobile game of the same name which is available on iOS and Android platforms at www.ironmaiden.com/play

A Trooper VIP Hospitality upgrade package is currently being planned and details will be announced closer to the tour dates for any fans who might want to enjoy additional at-show benefits.

The Legacy Of The Beast Tour North American dates:

SEPT 11 – EL PASO, TX – DON HASKINS CENTER

SEPT 13 – AUSTIN, TX – MOODY CENTER

SEPT 15 – TULSA, OK – BOK CENTER

SEPT 17 – DENVER, CO – BALL ARENA

SEPT 19 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – USANA AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 21 – ANAHEIM, CA – HONDA CENTER

SEPT 25 – CHULA VISTA, CA – NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 27 – CONCORD, CA – CONCORD PAVILION

SEPT 29 – SEATTLE, WA – CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

SEPT 30 – SPOKANE, WA – SPOKANE ARENA

OCT 03 – SIOUX FALLS, SD – DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER

OCT 05 – CHICAGO, IL – UNITED CENTER

OCT 07 – COLUMBUS, OH – NATIONWIDE ARENA

OCT 09 – DETROIT, MI – LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

OCT 11 – TORONTO, ON – SCOTIABANK CENTRE

OCT 12 – HAMILTON, ON – FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE

OCT 15 – OTTAWA, ON – CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

OCT 17 – WORCESTER, MA – DCU CENTER

OCT 19 – BELMONT PARK, NY – UBS ARENA

OCT 21 – NEWARK, NJ – PRUDENTIAL CENTER

OCT 23 – WASHINGTON, DC – CAPITAL ONE ARENA

OCT 25 – GREENSBORO, NC – GREENSBORO COLISEUM

OCT 27 – TAMPA, FL – AMALIE ARENA

