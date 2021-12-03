SLO Brew Releases Holidaze IPA — A Limited Edition Spruce Tip Beer In Celebration of the Holiday Season!

Tis’ the season for a piney, West Coast IPA brewed with a healthy dose of…Christmas trees. Holidaze IPA (7% ABV) from SLO Brew is crafted with fresh spruce tree tips, Citra hops and a touch of orange peel for a bright and juicy beer that drinks like a hike through a pine forest. The brewers at SLO Brew didn’t hold back, adding heaps of spruce tips in each batch of Holidaze IPA, enough for an entire Christmas tree and then some.

“We wanted to invoke the sensation of a fresh-cut Christmas tree in beer form,” said brewmaster Steve Courier. “One sip of Holidaze and you will be greeted with bold piney hop flavors that will sure to get you in a festive spirit.”

To add to the holiday celebrations, SLO Brew announced their Naughty or Nice giveaway promotion. Fans across the state can dust off those Ugly Christmas sweaters and see if they have been good or bad, getting rewarded with SLO Brew merchandise, discount codes, and the classic “Fra-gee-lay” leg lamp (it must be Italian).

Holidaze IPA is available on draft and in 4 packs of 16-ounce cans ($10.99) throughout California and at the San Luis Obispo tasting room. Supplies are limited — like reindeer on rooftops, this seasonal IPA is fleeting. For more information, or to enter the Naughty or Nice giveaway contest, checkout SLO Brew’s social media pages or visit www.slobrew.com.

About SLO Brew

Founded as a humble brewpub in 1988, SLO Brew is a California brewery with a history of crafting gold-medal-winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Acquired by Rodney Cegelski and Hamish Marshall in 2010, the company’s operations rapidly expanded into a house of ground-breaking brands including SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey. Dedicated to proving that innovation is the lifeblood of exciting brands, SLO Brew is a pioneer in creating and nurturing new brands for a new generation of drinkers. For more information, visit www.slobrewingco.com.

