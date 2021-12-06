Haim - One More Hair Tour
Music News

HAIM Announces 2022 Dates For ‘One More HAIM’ North American Tour

Written by on

HAIMthe acclaimed Southern California-bred sister act have announced their North American tour for Spring and Summer 2022 in support of their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III.’ Promoted by Live Nation, the band will kick off the 27-date One More HAIM Tour on April 24th in Las Vegas, NV, and hit major cities across North America including Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more (see below for full list of dates).  The tour sees HAIM playing LA’s famed Hollywood Bowl on May 1st and NYC at Madison Square Garden on May 17th.   Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee and are set to join HAIM as support on select dates (download tour ad mat here).

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, December 10th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10am local time through Thursday, December 9 at 10pm local time.

The GRAMMY® nominated album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ debuted at #1 in the Album Sales Chart, Alternative Chart, iTunes albums chart, and Rock Album Chart in the US. WIMPIII also entered the Billboard 200 in the Top 15 at #13.  Named “Best New Music” by Pitchfork, they heralded, “the third album from the trio is far and away their best. Intimate, multidimensional, and wide-ranging, the songwriting shines with personality and a great curiosity for melody and style.” Rolling Stone‘s 4-star review called the album “an immediate gem,” while Vulture declared, “WIMPIII is their strongest work yet and The FADER stated, “the HAIM sisters have bounced back with their best album yet.” The single *The Steps” was also GRAMMY® nominated for Best Rock Performance.

One More HAIM Tour Dates

4.24.2022            Las Vegas, NV    Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022            Phoenix, AZ                        Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022            Berkeley, CA                       The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022            Los Angeles, CA                 Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022            Austin, TX                            Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022            Irving, TX                             The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022            Houston, TX,                       713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022            Jacksonville, FL  Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022            Miami, FL                             FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022            Atlanta, GA                         Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022            Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17.2022            New York, NY     Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022            Cincinnati, OH   Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022            Nashville, TN                      Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022            Wilmington, NC                Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022            Toronto, ON                       RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022            Detroit, MI                          Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022            Philadelphia, PA                TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022            Milwaukee, WI                  BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022            Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022            Chicago, IL                           Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022            Kansas City, MO                Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022            Minneapolis, MN              The Armory ^

6.10.2022            Vancouver, BC   Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022            Portland, OR                       Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022            Seattle, WA                        WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022            Bend, OR                              Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami 

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

Haim - One More Hair Tour

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares