HAIM Announces 2022 Dates For ‘One More HAIM’ North American Tour

HAIM, the acclaimed Southern California-bred sister act have announced their North American tour for Spring and Summer 2022 in support of their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III.’ Promoted by Live Nation, the band will kick off the 27-date One More HAIM Tour on April 24th in Las Vegas, NV, and hit major cities across North America including Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more (see below for full list of dates). The tour sees HAIM playing LA’s famed Hollywood Bowl on May 1st and NYC at Madison Square Garden on May 17th. Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee and are set to join HAIM as support on select dates (download tour ad mat here).

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, December 10th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10am local time through Thursday, December 9 at 10pm local time.

The GRAMMY® nominated album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ debuted at #1 in the Album Sales Chart, Alternative Chart, iTunes albums chart, and Rock Album Chart in the US. WIMPIII also entered the Billboard 200 in the Top 15 at #13. Named “Best New Music” by Pitchfork, they heralded, “the third album from the trio is far and away their best. Intimate, multidimensional, and wide-ranging, the songwriting shines with personality and a great curiosity for melody and style.” Rolling Stone‘s 4-star review called the album “an immediate gem,” while Vulture declared, “WIMPIII is their strongest work yet and The FADER stated, “the HAIM sisters have bounced back with their best album yet.” The single *The Steps” was also GRAMMY® nominated for Best Rock Performance.

One More HAIM Tour Dates

4.24.2022 Las Vegas, NV Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

4.25.2022 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

4.27.2022 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre* #

5.01.2022 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl #

5.04.2022 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

5.05.2022 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

5.06.2022 Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall +

5.08.2022 Jacksonville, FL Dally’s Place +

5.09.2022 Miami, FL FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

5.11.2022 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

5.13.2022 Washington, DC The Anthem*+

5.17.2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden $

5.19.2022 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

5.20.2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater +

5.22.2022 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

5.24.2022 Toronto, ON RBC Echo Beach ^

5.25.2022 Detroit, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

5.28.2022 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

5.31.2022 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Pavilion ^

6.01.2022 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

6.03.2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

6.04.2022 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre ^

6.06.2022 Minneapolis, MN The Armory ^

6.10.2022 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

6.11.2022 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

6.13.2022 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater ^

6.14.2022 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

* Not A Live Nation Date

~ with support from Buzzy Lee

+ with support from Faye Webster

^ with support from Sasami

# with support from Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with support from Princess Nokia and Faye Webster

