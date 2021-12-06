John Legend Announces 2022 Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

12-time GRAMMY Award-winner, multiplatinum artist, activist, and EGOT (Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony) winner John Legend will headline a Las Vegas residency, “Love In Las Vegas,” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, opening Friday, April 22, 2022.

Designed exclusively for Zappos Theater and promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, “Love In Las Vegas” will be a beautiful, soulful concert experience, showcasing Legend’s greatest hits, “soaring vocals [and] silky-smooth piano playing skills” (Billboard). The performance will feature Legend’s incredible full band and will be a vibrant, colorful celebration of love and coming together, sentiments echoed on Legend’s GRAMMY Award-winning seventh studio album, Bigger Love, and companion 2021 headline tour – which resulted in multiple sold out shows and garnered rave reviews in the press.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan club members will have access to a presale starting Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi is the official presale credit card for John Legend’s residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Sunday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. PT.

The 24 highly anticipated performances going on sale are:

April 2022: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

May 2022: 4, 6, 7

August 2022: 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

October 2022: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29

VIP packages will also be available. Tickets and packages may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/JohnLegendVegas. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

About John Legend

Multiplatinum artist and activist John Legend made history as the first African American man to join the prestigious EGOT club. The 12-time GRAMMY Award-winner released his seventh studio album, Bigger Love, in 2020 and wrapped his nationwide Bigger Love Tour?in October. Legend is currently a judge on the Emmy-nominated show, The Voice, and a principal in Get Lifted Film Co. As an activist, Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign in 2015 to change the conversation surrounding criminal justice policies and to end mass incarceration.

