Bright Eyes To Return To The Road In Spring 2022 — Tour Dates Announced!

Having returned to live shows for the first time in over a decade this past summer, Bright Eyes are prepared to hit the road again. The beloved band have announced a run of US shows beginning in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 23rd. For the tour, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott are partnering with Plus1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 10th 10am Local Time  – available via www.thisisbrighteyes.com/

The tour will be a continuation of shows performing songs from  their most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, as well as selections from across their catalog. The album, considered a ‘reunion’ of sorts following a nine year hiatus for the trio, was released on Dead Oceans in August 2020 to international acclaim. Bright Eyes most recent release was a cover of Vic Chestnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life in February with special catalog reissues coming via Dead Oceans in 2022.

BRIGHT EYES 2022 TOUR DATES: 

Wed Mar 23                St. Paul, MN               Palace Theatre

Thu Mar 24                 Milwaukee, WI            The Riverside Theater

Fri Mar 25                   Madison, WI                The Sylvee

Sat Mar 26                  Chicago, IL                 Chicago Theatre

Wed Mar 30                St. Louis, MO              The Pageant

Thu Mar 31                 Louisville, KY              Paristown Hall

Fri Apr 1                      Nashville, TN              Ryman Auditorium

Sun Apr 3                    Columbus, OH            Express Live!

Tue Apr 5                    Pittsburgh, PA            Stage AE

Thu Apr 7                    Boston, MA                 Roadrunner

Fri Apr 8                      Philadelphia, PA         The Met

Sat Apr 9                     Washington, DC         The Anthem

Sun Apr 10                  Norfolk, VA                 The NorVa

