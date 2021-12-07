Bright Eyes To Return To The Road In Spring 2022 — Tour Dates Announced!

Having returned to live shows for the first time in over a decade this past summer, Bright Eyes are prepared to hit the road again. The beloved band have announced a run of US shows beginning in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 23rd. For the tour, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott are partnering with Plus1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 10th 10am Local Time – available via www.thisisbrighteyes.com/
The tour will be a continuation of shows performing songs from their most recent album, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, as well as selections from across their catalog. The album, considered a ‘reunion’ of sorts following a nine year hiatus for the trio, was released on Dead Oceans in August 2020 to international acclaim. Bright Eyes most recent release was a cover of Vic Chestnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life” in February with special catalog reissues coming via Dead Oceans in 2022.
BRIGHT EYES 2022 TOUR DATES:
Wed Mar 23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre
Thu Mar 24 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
Fri Mar 25 Madison, WI The Sylvee
Sat Mar 26 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Wed Mar 30 St. Louis, MO The Pageant
Thu Mar 31 Louisville, KY Paristown Hall
Fri Apr 1 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium
Sun Apr 3 Columbus, OH Express Live!
Tue Apr 5 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Thu Apr 7 Boston, MA Roadrunner
Fri Apr 8 Philadelphia, PA The Met
Sat Apr 9 Washington, DC The Anthem
Sun Apr 10 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
