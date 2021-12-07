Tenacious D Announces Summer 2022 Tour
Music News

Legendary Rockers TENACIOUS D Announce Dates For 2022 Summer Tour

Written by on

Acclaimed rock duo and basically everyone’s favorite band ever Tenacious D — comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – are thrilled to announce they will be hitting the road next summer for select shows in the U.S., giving Americans what they need most:  the rock and the roll. The tour will kick off in Colorado at the already-announced, very-much-loved Telluride Bluegrass Festival; a full list of the dates is below.  Telluride tickets on sale this Thursday 12/9 at 10am MT; remaining shows on sale this Friday 12/10 at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased at TenaciousD.com.

These very special shows are, in part, a late celebration of the 20th anniversary of The D’s flawless, platinum-certified self-titled debut, which came out in September 2001, and quickly established the duo as a force to be reckoned with, full of insane, guitar-shredding chops, vocal prowess, and hella hilarious, smart lyrics; world domination obviously ensued soon thereafter.  In October 2021, the band released a “Super Power Party Pack” edition of the project, featuring a reissue of the band’s original 1995 demo cassette and 2002 Tribute EP.

Don’t miss what is undoubtedly set to be the greatest tour of 2022…

Tenacious D Tour Dates:

with Special Guest: Puddles Pity Party

06/16: Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival ^

06/17: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater **

06/19: Portland, OR – TBA #

06/21: Woodinville, WA – TBA #

06/22: Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater **

06/24: Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater **

06/24: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater **

^ Public On-Sale: 12/9 at 10am MT

** Public On-Sale 12/10 at 10am Local Time

# Public On-Sale: TBA At Later Date

~ Except Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Connect with Tenacious D on social media:
Website * Facebook * Twitter

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares