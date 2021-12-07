Legendary Rockers TENACIOUS D Announce Dates For 2022 Summer Tour

Acclaimed rock duo and basically everyone’s favorite band ever Tenacious D — comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass – are thrilled to announce they will be hitting the road next summer for select shows in the U.S., giving Americans what they need most: the rock and the roll. The tour will kick off in Colorado at the already-announced, very-much-loved Telluride Bluegrass Festival; a full list of the dates is below. Telluride tickets on sale this Thursday 12/9 at 10am MT; remaining shows on sale this Friday 12/10 at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased at TenaciousD.com.
These very special shows are, in part, a late celebration of the 20th anniversary of The D’s flawless, platinum-certified self-titled debut, which came out in September 2001, and quickly established the duo as a force to be reckoned with, full of insane, guitar-shredding chops, vocal prowess, and hella hilarious, smart lyrics; world domination obviously ensued soon thereafter. In October 2021, the band released a “Super Power Party Pack” edition of the project, featuring a reissue of the band’s original 1995 demo cassette and 2002 Tribute EP.
Don’t miss what is undoubtedly set to be the greatest tour of 2022…
Tenacious D Tour Dates:
with Special Guest: Puddles Pity Party
06/16: Telluride, CO – Telluride Bluegrass Festival ^
06/17: Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater **
06/19: Portland, OR – TBA #
06/21: Woodinville, WA – TBA #
06/22: Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater **
06/24: Palo Alto, CA – Frost Amphitheater **
06/24: San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater **
^ Public On-Sale: 12/9 at 10am MT
** Public On-Sale 12/10 at 10am Local Time
# Public On-Sale: TBA At Later Date
~ Except Telluride Bluegrass Festival
