SEVENDUST To Release ‘Blood & Stone Deluxe’ On December 10th!

With the recent completion of their US headline tour and the critical and fan success of their 13th album Blood & Stone, heavy metal legends Sevendust are announcing the release of the digital expanded edition of that album. Blood & Stone Deluxe contains five new tracks including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs. Jake Bowen of Periphery, Richard Wicander of Fire From The Gods and Justin deBlieck formerly of Ice Nine Kills provide remixes and the band finished recording “All I Really Know” and “What You Are” specifically for this release. Blood & Stone Deluxe is being released via all digital partners via Rise Records and was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette.

Blood & Stone Deluxe is now available for pre-save here: https://RiseRecords.lnk.to/BloodStone-Deluxe

To coincide with the announcement of Blood & Stone Deluxe, Sevendust has released a visualizer for “What You’ve Become (Justin deBlieck Remix).” The Justin deBlieck remix contains the emotion of the original while building upon thematical musical elements adding a massive string arrangement to it. The band will also release snippets of the other remixes: “Dying To Live (Jake Bowen Remix) will be available on the evening of Wed nesday, December 8th and Kill Me (Richard Wicander Remix) on the morning of December 9th. Blood & Stone Deluxe will be released worldwide digitally on December 10th. The visualizer for “What You’ve Become (Justin deBlieck Remix)” can be seen here:

From the pulsating intro of album opener “Dying To Live” to the now popular original album closer “The Day I Tried To Live,” Sevendust continue to push the sound they have made their own for more than 25 years. Tracks like “Love,” “Blood From A Stone,” “Kill Me” and “Against The World” showcases why the band has been adored by fans and critics alike. Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose raised the bar with Blood & Stone and continue to push it further with Blood & Stone Deluxe. The new music fits perfectly alongside with the bands most seminal tracks that have become the cornerstone of the band’s live performances.

The track listing for Blood & Stone Deluxe is:

1) Dying To Live

2) Love

3) Blood From A Stone

4) Feel Like Going On

5) What You’ve Become

6) Kill Me

7) Nothing Left To See Here Anymore

8) Desperation

9) Criminal

10) Against The World

11) Alone

12) Wish You Well

13) The Day I Tried To Live

14) Dying To Live (Jake Bowen Remix)

15) Kill Me (Richard Wicander Remix)

16) What You’ve Become (Justin deBlieck Remix)

17) All I Really Know

18) What You Are

ABOUT SEVENDUST

In 1994, Sevendust first forged a familial tie amongst each other that translated into one of the most diehard audiences in the game. To this day, the connection between fans and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated gold-certified hard rock outfit only grows stronger. A trifecta of now-classic gold albums—Sevendust [1997], Home [1999], and Animosity [2001]— ignited their journey. Known as an equally intense and unforgettable live force, they’ve consistently packed houses around the world and decimated stages everywhere from Rock on the Range and Woodstock to OZZfest and Shiprocked! 2015’s Kill The Flaw represented a high watermark. Bowing at #13 on the Billboard Top 200, it scored their highest debut on the respective chart since 2010 and marked their fifth consecutive Top 10 on the Top Rock Albums Chart and third straight Top 3 on the Hard Rock Albums Chart. Most impressively, the lead single “Thank You” garnered a nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance” at the 2016 GRAMMY® Awards, a career first. All I See Is War continued the band’s success debuting at #28 on the Billboard 200 and has become a favorite among critics and fans alike thanks to singles like “Dirty,” “Medicated” and “Risen.” The original release of Blood & Stone continued the band’s success landing at #1 on the Hard Music and Top Albums ADA and #9 on the Top Billboard Albums chart backed by the singles “Dying To Live,” “Blood From A Stone” and the cover of Soundgarden’s “The Day I Tried To Live.”

