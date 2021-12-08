‘South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid’ To Hit Paramount+ On December 16th!

Paramount+ has announced that the second of this year’s exclusive “South Park” events, titled SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, will premiere on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday, Dec. 16 and will also roll out in the Nordics, Latin America and Australia throughout the month of December as well. The first exclusive event, SOUTH PARK: POST COVID, debuted on the service on Thanksgiving Day and is now available to stream on Paramount+

If Stan, Kyle and Cartman could just work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. In SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID, traveling back to the past seems to be the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

SOUTH PARK: POST COVID had a record-setting first day of streaming across all movie and series debuts to-date for Paramount+.

“South Park” the series launched on August 13, 1997, and is based on the VHS-shared, animated short entitled “The Spirit of Christmas.” Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell and Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. “South Park’s” website is SouthPark.cc.com.

MTV Entertainment Studios’ expansive deal with Parker and Stone includes extending “South Park” on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking cable’s longest-running scripted series – August 13, 2022 marks the franchise’s 25th anniversary – through an unprecedented 30th season. In addition to the series extension, the new deal includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively for Paramount+, including this year’s SOUTH PARK: POST COVID and SOUTH PARK: POST COVID: THE RETURN OF COVID. The series has earned five Emmy Awards, to date, and a George Foster Peabody Award.

