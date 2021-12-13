M3 ROCK FESTIVAL: Official Artist Lineup Announced For 13th Edition of Iconic Rock Festival!

The legendary M3 Rock Festival is ready to rock you to your core in 2022! Merriweather Post Pavilion will play host to the triumphant 13th edition of the iconic festival, set for May 6th-8th, will feature a full weekend of performances!

M3 Rock Festival’s Official M3 Kix-Off Party on Friday, May 6th features hometown heroes KIX with special guests Doro and Lizzy Borden, and a special VIP-only performance from Count’s 77. The full blown 2022 M3 Rock Festival begins Saturday, May 7th and includes multiplatinum-selling internationally known ‘80s artists: Tom Keifer, Extreme, Blue Öyster Cult, Stephen Pearcy, Tony Harnell (Voice of TNT), Heavens Edge, Vain, and more.

BUT THAT’S NOT ALL!

Stick around for Sunday, May 8th featuring Tesla, Skid Row, Stryper, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zebra, Quireboys, Leatherwolf, and Burning Witches.

Over the past decade, M3 has become more than a festival – it’s an ‘80s arena rock experience. Drawing diehard fans from six continents, 20 countries, and every state, M3 has evolved into an annual pilgrimage for those who grew up with ‘80s rock (a genre of music now referred to as the “new classic rock”) as well as for younger fans who embrace the fun and excitement of the glam metal era.

Each year, VIP and Pavilion seats sell out quickly. Three-day and VIP packages go on sale Friday, Dec. 17th at 10am EST through ticketmaster.com. If available, single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

Tickets can also be purchased at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 9:30 Club, The Anthem and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours, however please note that for new shows going on sale, tickets will NOT be available at the Merriweather Post Pavilion box office the day of the public on-sale. Tickets for new shows will be made available at the box office starting on the next business day following the public on-sale (usually Monday).

For more information, visit ticketmaster.com or M3rockfest.com.

