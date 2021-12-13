Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live Tour’ Returns To The Road In 2022!

Entrepreneur and media mogul Nick Cannon announced Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live Tour, a live run that will bring Cannon’s famed MTV series to the road and will mix up comedy, variety and game show elements all in one for fans of the improv/competition show on each stop. Each night Nick Cannon and the Wild ‘N Out cast members will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild ‘N Out’s most popular games.
Produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud, the 23-city tour kicks off on May 20th in Atlanta at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood making stops across the U.S. in Charlotte, New York, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Atlantic City at Boardwalk Hall on July 2nd.
TICKETS: Tickets on sale starting Friday, December 17, 2021 @ 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com.
PRESALE: Citi is the official presale credit card of the Wild ‘N Out Live Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Dec 14th 10am local time until Thursday, Dec 16 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
NICK CANNON PRESENTS MTV WILD ‘N OUT LIVE TOUR DATES:
- Friday, May 20, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- Saturday, May 21, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Sunday, May 22, 2022 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Friday, May 27, 2022 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Saturday, May 28, 2022 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Sunday, May 29, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
- Thursday, June 2, 2022 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
- Friday, June 3, 2022 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
- Saturday, June 4, 2022 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
- Sunday, June 5, 2022 — Boston, MA — Xfinity Center
- Friday, June 10, 2022 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
- Saturday, June 11, 2022 — Chicago, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sunday, June 12, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center
- Friday, June 17, 2022 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
- Saturday, June 18, 2022 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sunday, June 19, 2022 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
- Thursday, June 23, 2022 — Sacramento, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre
- Friday, June 24, 2022 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion
- Saturday, June 25, 2022 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
- Sunday, June 26, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
- Thursday, June 30, 2022 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Friday, July 1, 2022 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center
- Saturday, July 2, 2022 — Atlantic City, NJ — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
