SHINEDOWN Announces The Revolution’s Live Tour with Special Guests The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced their second headlining 2022 North American outing, The Revolution’s Live Tour, with special guests The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE. Kicking off April 1 in Spokane, the 24-date trek, produced by Frank Productions, will see the acclaimed quartet, hailed for their high-octane live shows, travel throughout the U.S. with stops in Boise, Green Bay, Des Moines, Baltimore, Columbus, Wichita, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Nashville, among others, before wrapping in Knoxville on May 7. Later in May, Shinedown will head to Daytona Beach for Welcome To Rockville 2022 where they’ll headline Saturday, May 21 alongside Guns N’ Roses and Rise Against.

“Without question, we are beyond excited for this tour!” shares front man Brent Smith. “Not only to bring the fans/family the biggest stage show we have ever created, but also to be working with two extraordinary bands fronted by the most incredible women in rock n roll today. The Revolution’s Live, so LET’S GO!!!”

Fan club pre-sale begins December 14 at 10am local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin December 15 at 10am local time. General on sale begins December 17 at 10am local time. Full routing below. For more details, please visit www.shinedown.com.

The Revolution’s Live Tour will follow the band’s winter tour, Shinedown Live In Concert, where Shinedown will bring their exciting live performance, backed by their eye-popping production, back to arenas for the first time since 2020. The upcoming 22-date outing will travel throughout the West Coast, Canada, and more, stopping in such cities as Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Pop Evil and Ayron Jones will support on select dates; tickets are on sale now. After taking over North America, Shinedown will move their live set across the pond next summer for a UK and European run featuring festival appearances at Rock im Park and Rock am Ring in Germany, Download Festival in the UK, and HellFest in France along with select shows with Iron Maiden.

The new tour announcement comes on the heels of the recent RIAA gold certification of Shinedown’s 2018 record-breaking studio album ATTENTION ATTENTION. The band’s chart-topping and sixth full-length record, featuring hits such as crossover anthem “GET UP,” the explosive “MONSTERS,” RIAA certified gold hit “DEVIL,” the rousing “THE HUMAN RADIO,” and title track “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, and led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations.

ATTENTION ATTENTION has also been turned into an enthralling sonic and visual experience, bringing to life the in-depth story behind the album. The feature film, released in September via Gravitas Ventures, is available for viewing on digital and cable VOD in the U.S. and Canada via iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Vudu, Comcast, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, and Mediacom, and is also available for purchase on Blu-ray and DVD – PRESS HERE to purchase and watch. The stunning work of art, hailed as “a visual masterpiece” and “optical roller-coaster ride,” was directed by Bill Yukich (Beyoncé, Metallica, Wiz Khalifa) and features theatrical performances from the band, Melora Walters (Magnolia, Big Love, PEN15), and Francesca Eastwood (Old, Twin Peaks, Fargo), among others. From life’s lowest lows to the highest highs, what emerges from the ATTENTION ATTENTION film is a powerful and enduring statement about humanity, overcoming struggle, the importance of mental health, not being afraid to fail, and the resolve of the human spirit. PRESS HERE to watch the trailer.

Ahead of all that 2022 has in store, fans can catch Smith & Myers (the duo comprised of front man Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers) on their in-progress headlining tour this month, which will wrap with a special New Year’s Eve show in Orlando on December 31stfeaturing special guests J.R. Moore and Zack Mack. Full routing below. For more details, please visit www.smithandmyersmusic.com.

SHINEDOWN TOUR DATES 2022

New Dates in BOLD

January 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

January 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^

January 29 – Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Southern California ^

January 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ^

February 1 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

February 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^

February 5 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino ^

February 7 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

February 8 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall ^

February 10 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre *^

February 11 – Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Event Centre *^

February 12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino *^

February 14 – Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre *^

February 15 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *^

February 17 – Moose Jaw, SK @ Mosaic Place *^

February 18 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *^

February 21 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *^

February 23 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor *^

February 25 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *^

February 26 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre *^

February 27 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus *^

April 1 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena #

April 2 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena #

April 4 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena #

April 6 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME #

April 8 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #

April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center #

April 11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center #

April 12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena #

April 14 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center #

April 15 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center #

April 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun #

April 18 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena #

April 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena #

April 22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum #

April 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center #

April 24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena #

April 26 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center #

April 28 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena #

April 29 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena #

April 30 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena #

May 3 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum #

May 4 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

May 6 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena #

May 7 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena #

May 21 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

June 3 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock im Park

June 5 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock am Ring

June 7 – Budapest, Hungary @ Groupama Aréna +

June 9 – Hamburg, Germany @ edel-optics.de Arena

June 11 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival

June 13 – Belfast, UK @ Ormeau Park +

June 16 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

June 17 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

KEY:

* with Pop Evil

^ with Ayron Jones

# with The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE

+ with Iron Maiden

SMITH & MYERS TOUR DATES 2021

December 16 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

December 17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

December 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

December 20 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

December 31 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

ABOUT SHINEDOWN

Multi-platinum, record-breaking band Shinedown – Brent Smith [vocals], Zach Myers [guitar], Eric Bass [bass, production], and Barry Kerch [drums] – has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, 6 platinum and gold albums, 17 #1 Active Rock hits, amassed more than 4.5 billion total streams, and have recently been named #1 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists Chart after their latest hit singles “Atlas Falls,” “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” “GET UP,” “MONSTERS” and “DEVIL” brought their total to 16 #1s on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart – the most #1s ever in the history of the Billboard chart. Each of Shinedown’s 27 charting singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart has reached the Top 5 – an unparalleled achievement – and they also hold the record for most Top 5s ever on this chart.

The album ATTENTION ATTENTION (Atlantic Records) has accumulated more than 622 million global streams, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, led to five iHeart Radio Music Award nominations for Rock Artist of the Year (2019, 2020, 2021) and Rock Song of the Year (2019, 2020), earned major media acclaim from the likes of?Live with Kelly & Ryan, HuffPost, Forbes, Salon, Billboard, Consequence, Buzzfeed, Grammy.com, Parade,?and more, and landed them a slot in 92Y’s prestigious talk series, 92Y Talks, in NYC. As part of their “Atlas Falls” COVID-19 relief effort launched in 2020, Shinedown has raised more than $400,000 for?Direct Relief,?one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health?and?lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing?and?providing essential medical resources needed for their care. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, explosive rock ‘n’ roll spirit, thought-provoking lyrics, and melodic sensibility, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out arena tours and festival headlining sets backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet and propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith’s voice.

