Vampires Everywhere Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

Las Vegas-based horror rockers Vampires Everywhere have today announced that they will be hitting the road on their headlining From Hell With Love Tour in Spring 2022. Fresh off the heels of The Awakening Tour, the band will be on the road again starting in early February with Young Medicine, City Of The Weak, and Junexa. UK fans can also catch the band in London on April 15, 2022, at The Underworld.

Speaking on the news, Michael Vampire shares: “The Lost Boys are back!! What an amazing feeling to have VE front & center again. I’m excited for the many adventures to come! I am beyond excited to announce our 2nd US headlining tour since the rebirth of the band. We are bringing some amazing support this time around. Don’t sleep on this & see you all on the road really soon!”

Prior to today’s news, Vampires Everywhere ended their 5-year hiatus and released their latest EP ‘The Awakening’, as well as a music video for their reimagination of The Weeknd’s classic “The Hills“. Check out the tour info below, and stream ‘The Awakening’ here.

From Hell With Love Tour Dates

February 4 – Las Vegas, NV – Rockstar Bar

February 5 – Tucson, AZ – The Rock

February 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

February 8 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Backroom

February 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street

February 11 – Kansas City, MO – Vivo

February 12 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

February 13 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s (Stan’s Room)

February 14 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

February 15 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

February 16 – Nashville, TN – Exit In

February 17 – Huntsville, AL – HSV Sidetracks

February 18 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

February 19 – New Orleans, LA – Gasa Gasa

February 20 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

February 22 – Austin, TX – Come & Take It Live

February 23 – El Paso, TX – The Rockhouse

February 25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile

February 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Catch One

ABOUT VAMPIRES EVERYWHERE

Vampires Everywhere were conceptualized in early 2010 by Michael Orlando later known as Michael Vampire. The band started its journey in Hollywood, CA-based on the idea of bringing a fresh feel to an already saturated metalcore market. Michael has been obsessed with the 1987 cult classic film “The Lost Boys” since age 13 and wanted to start a band around his love for the movie and his passion for rock music. The band quickly gained notoriety in 2010 with their debut music video for “Immortal Love” which hit half a million views and landed on the iconic MTV Headbangers Ball. A few months later VE was signed to Century Media Records and toured with Black Veil Brides on the Hot Topic Tour around the United States. The band also landed an opening spot for X Japan’s first North American run playing for over 5,000 people a night and to this day is the only band to open for X Japan in the US. After an amazing run on the 2012 Warped Tour, the band was asked by Kevin Lyman to headline Rob Zombie’s Great Adventure in Pomona, CA. Vampires Everywhere have since toured with the likes of Motionless In White, AIDEN, Alesana, Orgy, Filter, Falling In Reverse, and countless others. Stay tuned for more Vampires Everywhere news coming soon.

