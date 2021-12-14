‘Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season’ To Hit Blu-ray In March — Special Features Revealed!

After six supercharged seasons, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and DC mark the end of an epic era with the final installment of the action-packed series with the release of Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season on Blu-ray & DVD March 8, 2022. Fans can purchase the sets which, in addition to all 20 super-powered episodes from season six, also contains an all-new featurette and deleted scenes. Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season on is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Supergirl: The Complete Series will also be available, containing all 126 exhilarating episodes from the phenomenal series, as well as countless hours of bonus features from all six epic, not-to-be-missed seasons. Supergirl: The Complete Series is priced to own on DVD for $119.99 SRP ($134.99 in Canada), and on Blu-ray for $134.99 SRP ($154.99 in Canada), representing a substantial savings over purchasing all six seasons individually.

In the sixth and final season, Supergirl is thrust into the greatest challenge of her life — forced to confront her own mortality, and the prospect of losing all hope. As her friends rally to help her in this difficult fight, a new Super-Villain arrives in National City and tests her resolve.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season Blu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. Featuring all 20 episodes from the sixth season in high definition, as well as a digital code of the season (available in the U.S. only).

The sixth season of Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist (Glee, Whiplash), Chyler Leigh (Grey’s Anatomy), Katie McGrath (Jurassic World, Merlin), Jesse Rath (Defiance, No Tomorrow), Nicole Maines (Royal Pains), Azie Tesfai (Jane the Virgin), Julie Gonzalo (Dallas, Veronica Mars), Staz Nair (Game of Thrones) and David Harewood (Homeland).

Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel family, Supergirl is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Rob Wright.

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

A Farewell Tribute to Supergirl

20 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Rebirth A Few Good Women Phantom Menaces Lost Souls Prom Night Prom Again! Fear Knot Welcome Back, Kara! Dream Weaver Still I Rise Mxy in the Middle Blind Spots The Gauntlet Magical Thinking Hope for Tomorrow Nightmare in National City I Believe in a Thing Called Love Truth or Consequences The Last Gauntlet Kara

