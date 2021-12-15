“A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case” In Development At STARZ; 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg To Executive Produce

STARZ announced today it is in development on “A Moment in Time: Murder was the Case” (working title) executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus. A search for a writer is underway on this second project put in development on the “A Moment in Time” seasonal anthology series that will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.

In 1993, Snoop Dogg, aka Calvin Broadus, was charged with first degree murder for the shooting of Philip Woldermariam, a member of a rival gang who was actually killed by Snoop’s bodyguard, McKinley Lee, aka Malik. Snoop’s trial was going on during the release of Snoop’s debut album, Doggy Style, on which the most popular single was the song “Murder was the Case.” The publicity of the case boosted sales to over 5 million albums, but the violent nature of “Murder was the Case” would go on to hurt Snoop’s case in his trial. Represented by defense attorney Johnnie Cochran, who repped OJ Simpson just theyear before, Snoop and his defense claimed that his bodyguard was the shooter and acted in self-defense. This season will pull back the curtain on this very publicized story and show what Snoop dealt with in front of and behind cameras.

“‘Murder was the Case’ is an incredible story. Snoop had the biggest album in the country and was fighting for his freedom in the courtroom,” said Curtis “50 Cent Jackson. “The only place to go on this incredible ride is with G-Unit Film & Television. I’m excited to be working with Snoop to bring it to television. #GLG ?”

Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus added, “I am excited to finally tell the story of ‘Murder was the Case.’ This was a pivotal moment in my life and career and I’ve deliberately waited until I found the right partner to bring this to the screen. #GLG ?You are now about to witness the strength of street knowledge…”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will executive produce through his G-Unit Film & Television alongside executive producers Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus, Shante Broadus and Sara Ramaker through Snoopadelic Films. Anthony Wilson will also serve as an executive producer on the series from Lionsgate Telvision in development for STARZ.

