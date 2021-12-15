METALLICA To Stream 40th Anniversary Shows Live From San Francisco!

Attention Metallica fans! The Coda Collection and Amazon, have joined forces to livestream both nights of Metallica’s 40th Anniversary celebration will stream LIVE and for free around the world!
Kicking off our partnership with The Coda Collection, the exclusive free, global live streams on December 17 and 19 will start at 9 PM PST / 12 AM EST / 6 AM CET / 2 PM JST. No matter where you are those nights – or depending on your timezone, the following day – you’ll be able to watch live from home or on mobile via Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and Prime Video (with or without Prime on-demand viewing Membership). The shows will then be made available exclusively at The Coda Collection/Prime Video Channel for subsequent viewing in 2022.
The Coda Collection has partnered with Metallica to deliver a series of concert and documentary films available only on their Amazon Prime Video channel, as well as additional exclusives and collectables throughout 2022. These must-see films add to an already impressive music lineup, including Jimi Hendrix, Grateful Dead, John Lennon, Foo Fighters / Dave Grohl and many others…with more added every month.
Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.