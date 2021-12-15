‘The Punisher’ To Receive Best Buy Exclusive 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Release In January!

One of the most popular Marvel vigilantes, The Punisher arrives January 25 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Featuring Golden Globe® Award nominee Thomas Jane (2012, Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series, “Hung”), Academy Award® nominee John Travolta (1994, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Pulp Fiction), Will Patton (Armageddon, The Postman, No Way Out), and Academy Award® nominee Roy Scheider (1979, Best Actor in a Leading Role, All That Jazz).
Featuring all-new artwork from Orlando Arocena, The Punisher will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The Punisher walks through the world we all know, a world darkened by war, crime, cruelty, and injustice. He has no superpowers to battle the evil he sees — only his fierce intelligence, his years of combat experience and, above all, his iron determination to avenge those wronged by society’s villains.
4K ULTRA HD SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with Director Jonathan Hensleigh
- Deleted Scenes (with Optional Director Commentary)
- Keepin’ It Real: The Punisher Stunts
- Army of One: The Punisher Origins
- War Journal: On the Set of The Punisher
- Music Video – “Step Up” Performed by Drowning Pool
- Drawing Blood: Bradstreet Style
