The Punisher - Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook
‘The Punisher’ To Receive Best Buy Exclusive 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Release In January!

One of the most popular Marvel vigilantes, The Punisher arrives January 25 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. Featuring Golden Globe® Award nominee Thomas Jane (2012, Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series, “Hung”), Academy Award® nominee John Travolta (1994, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Pulp Fiction), Will Patton (Armageddon, The Postman, No Way Out), and Academy Award® nominee Roy Scheider (1979, Best Actor in a Leading Role, All That Jazz).

Featuring all-new artwork from Orlando Arocena, The Punisher will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: The Punisher walks through the world we all know, a world darkened by war, crime, cruelty, and injustice. He has no superpowers to battle the evil he sees — only his fierce intelligence, his years of combat experience and, above all, his iron determination to avenge those wronged by society’s villains.

4K ULTRA HD SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Audio Commentary with Director Jonathan Hensleigh
  • Deleted Scenes (with Optional Director Commentary)
  • Keepin’ It Real: The Punisher Stunts
  • Army of One: The Punisher Origins
  • War Journal: On the Set of The Punisher
  • Music Video – “Step Up” Performed by Drowning Pool
  • Drawing Blood: Bradstreet Style
