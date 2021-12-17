Candlebox To Bare All With Stripped-Down Acoustic Tour; Kevin Martin Announces Charity

On the heels of their critically-acclaimed, acoustic release of “Riptide,” which was produced by Peter Cornell (brother of the late Chris Cornell), multi-platinum rockers Candlebox have announced dates for their “Candlebox Unplugged” tour. The 14-show routing will kick off April 20 in Cincinnati, OH at Memorial Hall and hit the southern and East Coast states before culminating in a special two-show finale at City Winery in New York on May 7.

Featuring Frontman Kevin Martin and Lead Guitarist Brian Quinn, these stripped-down, intimate performances will bring fans inside the songs with stories and insights into the inspiration behind the music, as well as life on the road. During the show, audiences can expect to hear tracks from Candlebox’s new album Wolves (Pavement Records), which was released in September 2021 and debuted at #7 on the Billboard chart, as well as classic favorites.

Martin will also be unveiling his latest philanthropic initiative throughout the tour –RiptideSociety.org. Co-founded with Ballogy Founder and CEO Todd L. Young, the 501 (c)(3) charity will help youth and young adults by partnering with outreach organizations, professionals and service providers to offer hands-on mentorship opportunities and events. During the “Candlebox Unplugged” tour, $1 from every ticket sold will go directly toward supporting RiptideSociety.org. For more information, visit https://riptidesociety.org.

“I am so excited to be a founding member of RiptideSociety.org and to have the ability to amplify its message through my music platform,” said Martin. “There are far too many young people today who are caught in their own riptide and struggling to find their place and voice in this world. Our mission is to provide them with access to the resources and tools they need to settle onto a new, safe and healthy wave where they can thrive. I look forward to immersing myself in this new experience; I cannot wait to get started.”

“Candlebox Unplugged” Official Tour Dates:

April 20 Memorial Hall Cincinnati, OH

April 21 City Winery Nashville, TN

April 22 City Winery Atlanta, GA

April 23 Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA

April 25 City Winery Chicago, IL

April 26 City Winery Chicago, IL

April 27 Buskirk-Chumley Theatre Bloomington, IN

April 29 Tropics WV Morgantown, WV

April 30 City Winery Washington, DC

May 1 Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT * (no charity tie-in)

May 3 City Winery Philadelphia, PA

May 5 Flying Monkey Plymouth, NH

May 6 Cabot Theater Beverly, MA

May 7 City Winery (Early & Late Shows) New York, NY

About RiptideSociety.org

RiptideSociety.org has a simple, yet powerful mission: to help young adults and at-risk youth through hands-on mentorship opportunities and events by partnering with outreach organizations, professionals and service providers. Working together, we identify and implement ways to lift individuals out of the unique riptide they are caught in, and settle them onto a new, safe and healthy wave where they can thrive. We focus on the long-term effects of our recipients by providing options and a tangible way to create a lasting change in their own stories by creating a positive wind in their sails.



