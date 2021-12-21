CHRISSIE HYNDE Announces ‘Chrissie Hynde & Co. Sing Bob Dylan (And Other Songs)’ Livestream Event!

Chrissie Hynde has announced plans for a very special livestream holiday event. Filmed and recorded live at London’s historic Royal Opera House, CHRISSIE HYNDE & CO. SING BOB DYLAN (AND OTHER SONGS) premieres Sunday, December 26, at 3:00 PM (EST), with on-demand viewing available through Monday, January 3 at 2:59 AM (EST). Tickets for CHRISSIE HYNDE & CO. SING BOB DYLAN (AND OTHER SONGS) are available via Veeps exclusively at chrissiehynde.veeps.com.

BUY TICKETS — CHRISSIE HYNDE & CO. SING BOB DYLAN (AND OTHER SONGS)

CHRISSIE HYNDE & CO. SING BOB DYLAN (AND OTHER SONGS) will see Hynde performing songs from her acclaimed latest album, Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, alongside classics from Ray Davies, Charles Trenet, Hoagy Carmichael, and her own legendary catalog. Hynde is joined for the stripped-back, intimate performance by a crack combo comprising Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne, keyboardist Carwyn Ellis (Pretenders, Edwyn Collins), and Danny Williams (Black Grape, Peter Bruntnell) on upright bass.

A brand new album of original Bob Dylan covers, Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan is available now via BMG. The nine-track collection includes stunning new interpretations of such Dylan songs as “You’re a Big Girl Now,” “Love Minus Zero / No Limit,” “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight,” and “Every Grain of Sand,” recorded last year during lockdown by Hynde and her longtime collaborator and Pretenders bandmate, James Walbourne. Standing In The Doorway was made almost exclusively via text message, with Walbourne recording initial musical ideas on his phone and then sending it off to Hynde to add her vocal. The new versions were then mixed by multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/engineer/mixer Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, Fiona Apple) before originally premiering via The Pretenders’ official YouTube channel.

The intimate process behind Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan is captured in Tomorrow Is A Long Time, a new documentary by International Emmy® Award-winning filmmakers Michael Nunn and Billy Trevitt (Romeo & Juliet: Beyond Words, BalletBoyz). The acclaimed film had its long-awaited United Stated premiere earlier this month via AXS TV.

PRAISE FOR STANDING IN THE DOORWAY: CHRISSIE HYNDE SINGS BOB DYLAN:

“Hynde has always had a rare knack for figuring out what she has in common with the soul of song and playing that up…Rather than reinterpret ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ and ‘Mr. Tambourine Man’ like masters of warhorses, Hynde and Walbourne opted for less obvious fare, including many recordings Dylan made in the early Eighties, allowing Hynde a wider berth to fit them to her voice and character.” – ROLLING STONE (****)

“There isn’t a false note on this entire album. Hynde sings every song as though she’s telling you about experiences she’s had. The dry bitterness that can overwhelm some of these compositions when Dylan performs them ripens into a more lush atmosphere here.” – NPR

“Rewarding and often illuminating…These versions focus on Hynde’s distinctive voice, phrasing and of course, Dylan’s creative wordplay…Standing In The Doorway displays her ability to inject a fresh approach to Dylan’s timeless work, revealing nuances of his writing that often get overlooked in his or others’ hands.” – AMERICAN SONGWRITER

CONNECT WITH CHRISSIE HYNDE:

CHRISSIEHYNDE.COM

TWITTER

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

YOUTUBE

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.