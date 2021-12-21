MTV To Kick Off 2022 with Return of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi on January 6th!

MTV has announced that the hit series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which owns the #1 spot across all key demos in its time period, will kick off the new year with an epic season five premiere on Thursday, January 6th at 8PM ET/PT. Celebrate the first JERZDAY of 2022 with the iconic “Shore” gang as they return for a new year of fun with the official return of Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

As the world continues to change in unexpected ways, the Jersey Shore family is back together and they’re putting it all on the table. From long overdue meatball days to wild nights in LA with Vinny and Mike’s “end of probation” celebration to DJ Pauly D’s return to the clubs, this group continues to bring the non-stop party wherever they go. With the arrival of Baby Situation and Deena and Chris’ new little meatball, life events continue to bring the family closer together. And in true “Shore” style, the group heads to the Florida Keys to remind everyone how outrageous a Jersey Shore Family Vacation can get.

Leading up to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation premiere, fans can celebrate the holidays Jersey Shore style with the 12 Days of JERZMAS on December 16th at 8pm ET/PT. From family traditions to never-before-heard stories, Jenni, Nicole and Mike are sharing their 12 favorite days from Family Vacation. Plus, they’ve got a special stocking stuffer for fans with an exclusive sneak peek from season five of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Frank Miccolis and Sean Hogan for 495 Productions. Jacquelyn French serves as Executive Producer for MTV.

