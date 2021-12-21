New Trailer Debuts For ‘Confession’ Starring Stephen Moyer and Colm Meany

If you’re like me, you’ve probably spent a good chunk of your adult life in search of the perfect pair of eyewear to suit your needs. In the modern age, finding the right combination frames and lenses can be a time-consuming venture. With more information coming at you than ever before, it’s easy to be swept up and carried down a less than fruitful path. I speak from experience as after many a purchase, I soon found myself right back on the trail continuing my seemingly never-ending quest. However, in 2021, it seems my efforts have finally paid off in spades with the discovery of some amazing new products from @Spyoptic. In my field, I’m constantly deep in the trenches covering the latest breaking stories, taking on the latest pop culture happenings, and exploring the deepest of online dives as I research for our celebrity interviews. These time-consuming ventures leave me submerged in blue light for hours on end. Spy+ Optic’s Happy Screen Lens Tech are designed to block most of the harmful blue light emitted by electronic devices, which reduces eyestrain and fatigue, while supporting healthy sleep! Additionally, they are scientifically tuned to boost mood and focus! The frames on the Discord style I picked up are constructed from Grilamid®, a lightweight frame material ideal for everyday wear due to its strength and flexibility. It only took a few moments of having them in hand to see the craftmanship. Clearly, these frames and lenses are designed to weather whatever storms may arise over the course of their service. Not only did these features check off all the boxes when it came to the needs of my digital life, they exceeded my expectations in all areas. As a consumer, you can’t ask for more than that! After wearing the Happy Screen Lens Tech at length, I can honestly say that my eyes haven’t felt this good in years and that certainly serves to up my game daily. #spyoptic #fightbluelight #sunglasses #