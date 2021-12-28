‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ To Kick Off 20th Season In January 2022!

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER will return for its landmark 20th season – making Maher the longest-serving late-night host currently on the air – FRIDAY, JANUARY 21 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), with a replay at 12:30 a.m. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, one-on-one interviews with news-making guests, roundtable discussions with panelists and “Real Time” viewers’ favorite, “New Rules.”

The series airs on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max.

“For 20 years, Bill Maher has charted a new course for political comedy, sharing his fearless take on the big issues of the day while making us laugh and keeping us better informed,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming. “We’re remarkably proud of our partnership with Bill and his incredible team, and we look forward to seeing what he will tackle in this milestone season.”

Politico has hailed Maher as “a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news,” while Variety noted, “There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television.”

Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in eleven solo specials to date, including the hour-long presentations “Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma,” “Bill Maher: Live from D.C.,” “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong,” “The Decider” and “I’m Swiss” (both nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special category), “Victory Begins at Home,” “Be More Cynical,” “The Golden Goose Special” and “Stuff That Struck Me Funny,” and two half-hour stand-up specials, plus the specials “30 Seconds Over Washington” and “Comic Relief VI™.”

The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.

