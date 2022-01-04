Scream Factory To Unleash Jennifer Sheridan’s ‘Rose: A Love Story’ In February!

On February 8, 2022, Shout! Studios and Scream Factory™, in collaboration with The Yellow Affair will unleash ROSE: A LOVE STORY, a chilling, deeply moving horror thriller, on major digital entertainment platforms. Directed by Jennifer Sheridan and written by Matt Stokoe, the chilling film stars Matt Stokoe (Cursed, Jamestown, Misfits), Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders, Jamestown, Bodyguard) and Olive Gray (Halo, Year Million, Half Moon Investigations).

Producers are April Kelley and Sara Huxley of Mini Productions, Robert Taylor of The Development Partnership and Sophie Rundle and Matt Stokoe of Bone Garden and is financed by Angesun Productions Limited and Fields Park Limited. ROSE: A LOVE STORY debuted at BFI London Film Festival to great press and audience enthusiasm.

Official Synopsis: Rose is the story of a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with a life-altering illness that manifests itself in a violent and terrifying way. Rose’s disease is a vampiric, parasitic thirst for blood. As her hunger grows, all humanity seems to give way to a feral violence that harms both her and those around her. Their loving relationship strains under the burden of Rose’s illness, and it is only a matter of time until the secluded life that they have built is upended entirely.

