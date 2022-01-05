BORN 2 BE RAD: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 — Spoiler Free Review!

This week’s episode of Born 2 Be Rad focuses on the explosive new season of Cobra Kai. Season 4 has officially arrived and it doesn’t disappoint! Join Garrett as he takes a spoiler free deep dive into hard-hitting series! ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, so show no mercy and start streaming it today!

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Synopsis: Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?

