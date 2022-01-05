Official Trailer Debuts For ‘Desperate Riders’ Starring Trace Adkins, Tom Berenger and Drew Waters

Country western star Trace Adkins, Tom Berenger, and Drew Waters star in DESPERATE RIDERS, opening in select theaters and on demand February 25 from Lionsgate. Directed by Michael Feifer, DESPERATE RIDERS follows a loner hero and a pretty sharpshooter who help a boy rescue his mother, who’s been taken by an outlaw. The cast of the film also includes Vanessa Evian, Sam Ashby, Victoria Pratt, Cowboy Troy, and Rob Mayes. ‘Desperate Riders’ is slated to hit DVD and Blu-ray on April 5th.

Check out the trailer and official synopsis for the film below!

Official Synopsis: In this Western starring Tom Berenger and Trace Adkins, the action begins as Kansas Red (Drew Waters, “True Detective”) rescues young Billy from a card-game shootout. The boy asks Red for help protecting his family from the outlaw Thorn (Adkins), who’s just kidnapped Billy’s mother, Carol. As Red and Billy ride off to rescue Carol, they run into beautiful, tough-as-nails Leslie, who’s managed to escape Thorn’s men. The three race to stop Thorn’s wedding to Carol with guns a-blazing — but does she want to be rescued?

