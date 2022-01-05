‘Pam & Tommy’ — Hulu Unveils Official Trailer For “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told”

The official trailer for the greatest love story ever told has arrived! ‘Pam & Tommy,’ a Hulu Original Series, is set to premiere February 2nd. The highly anticipated series stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan is the titular roles, and also features Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Check out the official trailer and poster art for the series below!

Official Synopsis: Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

