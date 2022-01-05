‘The Green Mile’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release In February — Special Features Revealed!

On of Hollywood’s most legendary films, The Green Mile, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on 2/22/22 via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Nominated for four Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Michael Clarke Duncan, Best Sound and Best Screenplay Based on Material Previously Produced or Published, the critically-acclaimed film was directed by Frank Darabont (The Shawshank Redemption) and is based on Stephen King’s 1996 novel of the same name.

This legendary film stars Academy Award® winner Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump), Academy Award® nominee Michael Clarke Duncan (Armageddon), David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, James Cromwell, Michael Jeter, Graeme Greene, Doug Hutchison, Sam Rockwell, Barry Pepper, Jeffrey DeMunn, Patricia Clarkson, and Harry Dean Stanton.

The film was written and directed by Darabont, based on “The Green Mile” by Stephen King, and produced by Darabont and David Valdes. Mr. Darabont is one of only six filmmakers in history with the unique distinction of having his first two feature films receive nominations for the Best Picture Academy Award: 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption and 1999’s The Green Mile.

Ultra HD* showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

The Green Mile will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc with the feature film and special features. Fans can also own The Green Mile in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on 2/22/22.

About the Film: Nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, this emotional film about miracles and the power of redemption stars Tom Hanks as prison guard Paul Edgecomb. When John Coffey (Oscar nominee Michael Clarke Duncan), a giant of a man, is brought to death row, Edgecomb and his fellow guards discover something very unusual about him. Convicted for the sadistic murder of two young girls, but behaving almost like a child himself, Coffey seems to have a supernatural gift of healing living things. Expectations are turned upside down and the guards’ sense of humanity is awakened in this adaptation of Stephen Kings compelling novel.

Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Elements

The Green Mile Ultra HD Blu-ray contains the following previously released special features:

Commentary by Frank Darabont

Also on Blu-ray: Additional Scenes Walking the Mile: The Making of The Green Mile Documentary Miracle and Mystery: Creating The Green Mile Featurette Gallery Tom Hanks Makeup Tests Michael Clarke Duncan Screen Test The teaser trailer: A Case Study Theatrical Trailers



