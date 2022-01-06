‘Heels: The Complete First Season’ Set To Hit DVD On February 15th Via Lionsgate!

There are two sides to the pro wrestling character coin: “faces” and “heels” — heroes vs villains. But what happens when real life and this fantasy world collide? Find out when Heels: The Complete First Season arrives on DVD February 15 from Lionsgate.

Executive produced by Primetime Emmy® nominee Mike O’Malley (2010, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, “Survivor’s Remorse”) and Academy Award® nominee Julie Yorn (2016, Best Picture, Hell or High Water), “Heels” is a bittersweet drama centered around the struggling family-owned Duffy Wrestling League, as two brothers and wrestling rivals grapple with their lives and the mistakes and decisions they’ve made in small-town Georgia. Heels: The Complete First Season DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $34.98.

Official Synopsis: “Heels” is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals, Jack Spade (Stephen Amell) and Ace Space (Alexander Ludwig), war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, someone must play the good guy (Ludwig) and someone must play their nemesis, the heel (Amell). But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

