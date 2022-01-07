Earl Sweatshirt Unveils ‘SICK!’ Album Tracklisting and Drops Video For “Titanic”

Following the announcement of his new project SICK! (now available for pre-order) due on January 14th, 2022, via Tan Cressida / Warner Records, Los Angeles rapper Earl Sweatshirt shares the 10-song tracklist including a brand new single and visualizer in “Titanic.”

The Black Noi$e-produced track marks the third single arriving after “2010” and “Tabula Rasa (feat. Armand Hammer)” and their respective visuals.

Speaking about the new project, Earl says: “SICK! is my humble offering of 10 songs recorded in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns. Before the virus I had been working on an album I named after a book I used to read with my mother (‘The People Could Fly’). Once the lockdowns hit, people couldn’t fly anymore. A wise man said art imitates life. People were sick. The People were angry and isolated and restless. I leaned into the chaos cause it was apparent that it wasn’t going anywhere. these songs are what happened when I would come up for air. Peace and love to Zelooperz the enigma, The Armand Hammer, and my good friends Alchemist and Black Noi$e. Peace and love to u.”

Earl Sweatshirt’s ‘SICK!’ Track Listing:

1. Old Friend

2. 2010

3. SICK!

4. Vision (Feat. Zelooperz)

5. Tabula Rasa (Feat. Armand Hammer)

6. Lye

7. Lobby (int)

8. God Laughs

9. Titanic

10. Fire in the Hole

Earl Sweatshirt is the virtuosic byproduct of Los Angeles’ fertile ground where hip hop sowed its seeds and historic cultural movements were born. The prodigiously-gifted writer, lyricist and producer grew from a zeitgeist of which contemporary collectives in hip hop today are predicated. And while most movements are fleeting as soon as they arrive, Earl pushed forward, documented his growth and self-discovery on record and cemented himself as one of the foremost culturally relevant MC’s in the game, one who never strayed away too far from his Los Angeles beat-scene roots. His debut album Doris arrived in 2013 and introduced the world to a more realized vision from him than his seminal mixtape Earl that was released three years prior when he was just 16-years-old. He followed Doris with the critically-lauded I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside in 2015, further exploring the depth of his technical dexterity with more swagger than prior releases. Three years later, he released Some Rap Songs in 2018, the tightly wrought album that found a more self-aware and mature Earl in his reflection of being in the public eye since a teenager, coupled with the reconciling of the death of his father. Enter FEET OF CLAY, the conceptual 2019 project that continues the written narrative of Earl’s life in today’s societal landscape and world-view in real-time.

