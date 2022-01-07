MIRANDA LAMBERT and LITTLE BIG TOWN Join Forces For The Bandwagon Tour 2022

Country music superstars and multi-GRAMMY, CMA and ACM Award-winners Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town join forces to co-headline this spring’s The Bandwagon Tour, a reincarnation of 2018’s co-headlining run of the same name which earned rave reviews from Pollstar, CMT, The Tennessean and more.

The joint tour produced by Live Nation, featuring The Cadillac Three as support on all dates, visits 15 cities beginning Friday, May 6 in Houston, Texas. Tickets to The Bandwagon Tour’s opening night in Houston go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, with all other dates of The Bandwagon Tour on sale Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets are available at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of The Bandwagon Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning the Tuesday ahead of each on sale date at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Both critically acclaimed artists in their own right, together Lambert and Little Big Town tout a combined 43 ACM Awards, 23 CMA Awards and seven GRAMMYs. Lambert’s latest single, “If I Was A Cowboy,” is currently climbing the charts at Country radio while her recent collaborative project, The Marfa Tapes, is nominated for a GRAMMY at the upcoming awards ceremony and was named among 2021’s best by American Songwriter, Billboard, LA Times, Rolling Stone, TIME, Vulture and more. Little Big Town is currently back in the studio and will release their 10th studio album later this year. This record follows the No. 1 Country album Nightfall (released in 2020) which includes singles “Over Drinking,” GRAMMY-nominated “The Daughters” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” It was also nominated for the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Album and received rave reviews from The Wall Street Journal, Entertainment Weekly and Paste Magazine, among others. Billboard editors describe the band as reaching “substantive emotional richness that few groups can touch” on the album.

In addition to teaming up with Little Big Town on The Bandwagon Tour, Lambert and The Cadillac Three will kick things off a week prior, closing out the month of April with stops in Tuscaloosa, Ala. as well as Johnson City and Franklin, Tenn. On sale details are listed below.

Live Nation is the national tour promoter for The Bandwagon Tour.

Dates on Sale Beginning This Friday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Local Time:

Wednesday, April 27 * Tuscaloosa Amphitheater | Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Thursday, April 28 * FirstBank Amphitheater | Franklin, Tenn.

Friday, April 29 *# William Green Football Stadium | Johnson City, Tenn.

Friday, May 6 + Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman | Houston, Texas

Saturday, May 7 Dos Equis Pavilion | Dallas, Texas

Sunday, May 8 Walmart AMP | Rogers, Ark.

Thursday, May 12 Credit One Stadium | Charleston, S.C.

Friday, May 13 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre | Tampa, Fla.

Saturday, May 14 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre | West Palm Beach, Fla.

Friday, May 20 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre | St. Louis, Mo.

Saturday, May 21 Ruoff Music Center | Noblesville, Ind.

Sunday, May 22 Riverbend Music Center | Cincinnati, Ohio

Thursday, June 2 Budweiser Stage | Toronto, Ont.

Friday, June 3 DTE Energy Music Theatre | Detroit, Mich.

Saturday, June 4 Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Thursday, June 9 Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater | Wantagh, N.Y.

Friday, June 10 PNC Bank Arts Center | Holmdel, N.J.

Saturday, June 11 BB&T Pavilion | Camden, N.J.

* Miranda Lambert & The Cadillac Three only; not part of The Bandwagon Tour

+ on sale Friday, Jan 21. at 10 a.m. local time

# on sale Friday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. local time

About Miranda Lambert

Vanner Records/RCA Nashville superstar Miranda Lambert’s storied career has spanned seven No. 1 hit radio singles, seven consecutive No. 1 albums, more than 70 prestigious awards and honors and countless sales certifications, earning the Texan a reputation as “the most riveting country star of her generation” (NPR).

The most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert has earned 35 ACM Awards (including a record-setting nine consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 14 CMA Awards, three GRAMMY Awards, the Nashville Symphony Harmony Award, ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award and ACM Song of the Decade Award, plus was named 2019 RIAA’s Artist of the Year. She is the youngest artist ever to serve as the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Artist in Residence, joining a legendary list of predecessors including Kris Kristofferson, Guy Clark, Tom T. Hall, Jerry Douglas, Cowboy Jack Clement, Earl Scruggs, Connie Smith, Roseanne Cash, and more. Lambert was also inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in October 2021.

The celebrated singer/songwriter released her seventh studio album, Wildcard, in 2019, which was declared one of the year’s best albums by GQ, Variety, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Slate and many more. Wildcard features GRAMMY Award-nominated single “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” plus her No. 1 smash hit “Bluebird” and Top 5 “Settling Down.” Lambert’s seventh consecutive No. 1 album, Wildcard joins her lauded discography that includes The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). In addition, she has released four albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies, including Hell Of A Holiday in 2021, as well as The Marfa Tapes, a critically acclaimed, raw and intimate recording with collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

For more information, visit www.MirandaLambert.com.

About Little Big Town

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA and AMA Award-winning group Little Big Town – consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook – first entered the music scene over 23 years ago, making them one of the longest running bands in the history of country music with all original members, no breaks and no hiatus. They have released nine studio albums throughout their career, four of which reached No. 1 on the Country Albums chart (The Reason Why, Tornado, The Breaker and Nightfall).

The superstar band has four No. 1 singles (“Pontoon,” “Tornado,” “Better Man,” “Day Drinking”) and are also known for their history-making single, “Girl Crush,” as well as “Boondocks,” “Little White Church,” “The Daughters” and latest single “Wine, Beer, Whiskey.” To date, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey” has reached global streams of over 280 million, putting Little Big Town’s career lifetime streams at over 3.8 billion.

Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home over 20 awards, including four GRAMMYs, nine CMA Awards, eight ACM Awards, an AMA, a People’s Choice Award and an Emmy Award. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2014, received a star on the Nashville Walk of Fame in 2017, and in 2018 was featured at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in a yearlong exhibit entitled Little Big Town: The Power of Four.

The band will open for The Eagles this summer in Europe.

For more information, visit www.LittleBigTown.com.

About The Cadillac Three

Leaving a lasting impression on fans across the globe with their instinctive sonic tendencies, The Cadillac Three prove they are Nashville’s most versatile band – spending their formative years playing music together in garages before graduating to sold-out venues and being added to major festival lineups. Singer-guitarist Jaren Johnston, drummer Neil Mason and lap-steel player Kelby Ray have been performing together for over a decade and adding to their following of both Country and Rock loyalists. TC3 boasts chart-topping tracks and album cuts for Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert and Steven Tyler, to name a few. Mason wrote “Payback” alongside Aaron Eshuis and Ryan Hurd, whose single version featured TC3 and followed Rascal Flatts’ previous release of the track. Both collectively and individually, they have been nominated for GRAMMY and ACM Awards.

TC3 remained resolute in their creativity in 2020, releasing two albums – February’s Country Fuzz and October’s surprise Tabasco & Sweet Tea – hosting Country Fuzz Radio and serving the music community. “The Cadillac Three’s contribution to a year like no other can be measured in albums released, songs released (28), live-streamed shows recorded, donations collected, venues supported, mouths fed and positive messages sent. Landing a spot on the revered list [ACM Awards], among their friends, collaborators, and peers, feels like a victory for the trio who has never stopped putting in the work,” observes American Songwriter. With “Long After Last Call” Rolling Stone noted TC3 “Sound the Alarm for Clubs in Crisis” while their “Bridges” music video shoot teamed up with Music Venue Alliance Nashville.

TC3’s freewheeling vibe finds fans from all sides of the world relishing in their unpredictable sets, touring on their own and with A-listers Eric Church, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan, plus iconic rockers Metallica and Slayer. As a popular international act, TC3 was named Best New Band at the 2014 UK Classic Rock Roll of Honour Awards and received a 2019 CMA International Award nomination for International Artist Achievement.

Visit thecadillacthree.com for TC3’s latest happenings, 10th Anniversary Tour dates, 2022 Hillbilly Hypnotized Tour details and tune in to Country Fuzz Radio each week.

